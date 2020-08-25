Yes, even neuropsychology can be made interesting — just ask Pixar. The animation studio hit yet another home run with one of their most recent animated films. The story follows a young girl named Riley and all of her personified emotions (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust) as they adapt and grapple with her family’s destabilizing cross-country move. Brimming with heart, insight, and levity, this animated movie supersedes childish entertainment and tells a story that’s accessible, humanizing, and heartening for all ages. Here’s how to watch Inside Out online — but be forewarned: It’s definitely a tearjerker, so stream at your own risk.

Directed By: Pete Docter

Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Lewis Black, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling

Runtime: 94 minutes

How to watch Inside Out online in the U.S.

Disney+ is the only platform that streams Inside Out through its monthly subscription plan. Unfortunately, unlike other services, it doesn’t offer a free trial period upon signup. However, the subscription fee only comes out to $7 per month or — if you’d like to be proactive about it and save a little cash — a one-time payment of $70 per year. Additionally, Disney+ teamed up with Hulu and EPSN+ to bundle their streaming libraries together for a $13 per month package. This offer is an excellent cable alternative for those who want to nix their cable provider altogether and cut the cord.

The only other way to stream Inside Out online would be through renting or buying the film. Amazon’s Prime Video service’s rental period lasts 30 days. Inside Out costs $4 to rent on their platform or $20 to buy. Although the buying fee is much heftier, do keep in mind that while the rental period lasts for 30 days, Amazon requires you to finish watching the film within 48 hours of starting it. So, if Inside Out is a movie you want at your disposal, buying it would definitely be worth the extra investment.

iTunes also offers rental or purchase of Inside Out. Although the buying price is equivalent to Amazon’s, the rental cost is $3 as opposed to $4. But remember: Their rental period follows the same rules and regulations as Amazon’s.

Inside Out was the seventh-highest grossing film of 2015. It drew crowds of all ages and backgrounds to come see what all the fuss was about and — as with all Pixar films — they were not disappointed. To this day, it holds a certified fresh score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, before you balk at Disney+’s free-trial-less subscription fee, keep in mind how much stellar content you’re getting with its massive streaming library, including movies like Inside Out and beyond.

