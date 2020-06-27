Bummed about the new Bond movie’s delay and on the hunt for a satiating spy thriller? Killing Eve offers the perfect remedy. The darkly funny and disarmingly sexy spy thriller stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, a woman who is incredibly bored of working her desk job in British intelligence services. That is, until she starts investigating the coy and practically untraceable female assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The ensuing cat-and-mouse game between Eve and Villanelle is shocking, enticing, humorous, and thrilling all at once. In other words: A must-see. Here’s how to watch Killing Eve online.

Created By: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Darren Boyd, Owen McDonnell

Number of Seasons: 3

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch Killing Eve online in the U.S.

Hulu’s streaming service houses the first two seasons of Killing Eve. What’s more, you can even binge them for free. Hulu allows prospective users a one-month free trial when they sign up for a monthly subscription. If the trial ends and you don’t want to pay the $6 monthly fee, the subscription cancellation is just a few simple clicks away. However, if you want to maintain the subscription, you can stay on for $6 per month with ads or $12 per month without. Luckily for those just looking to quickly binge Killing Eve and then cancel the subscription, the show’s first two seasons only amount to 16 episodes, making it very easy to watch within the month-long free trial window. Although Hulu does not yet have access to the series’ third season, it is anticipated to arrive in December.

Alternatively, if you can’t wait that long, Amazon Prime Video has all three seasons of Killing Eve. Sadly, they are not available with a monthly subscription to the streaming service. Instead, you must either pay $3 per episode or $20 per season.

Apart from the more traditional streaming services, BBC America streams all three seasons of Killing Eve online. However, you must already hold an account with a TV provider like Spectrum or Xfinity. If you do, then you can simply log in to the account through BBC America’s website and curl up in bed to binge your new TV obsession.

Given its award season successes and critically acclaimed reviews, BBC has already renewed Killing Eve for a fourth season. Although a premiere date has not yet been set (and we can assume some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic), it’s best to catch up now so that you can tune into the newest episodes when they air live.

