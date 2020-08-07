We’re already a couple weeks into what might be the strangest Major League Baseball season in recent memory, and given that we’ll be enjoying just 60 games this year instead of the regular 162, you surely don’t want to miss anything. Two MLB icons are facing off tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the Phillies will be playing in their home city against the Atlanta Braves in the start of a four-game series that runs through Monday. Here’s how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies online, as well as the all-important match dates and start times.

Game 1 Date & Time: Friday 8/7, 7:05 p.m. ET

Game 2 Date & Time: Saturday 8/8, 6:05 p.m ET

Game 3 Date & Time: Sunday 8/9, 1:05 p.m. ET

Game 4 Date & Time: Monday 8/10, 6:05 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

How to watch MLB: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies online in the U.S.

Founded in the late 19th century (and only seven years apart from each other), the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies are two of the oldest and most celebrated teams in Major League Baseball. Both also currently compete in the National League’s East Division and boast multiple World Series wins to their names, with the Braves being the only team in the league to have won the World Series in three different home cities.

Fans are undoubtedly excited to see these two iconic MLB teams face off tonight, with the four-game series taking place at the Phillies’ home city of Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park stadium. Neither team had a particularly stellar run in 2019, though: Although the Braves finished first in their division and advanced to the National League Division Series, they ended up being eliminated 3-2 by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies, on the other hand, had a much rougher time of 2019 despite a strong start, finishing fourth in the division and getting eliminated on September 24. Following this, the team secured a new manager, Joe Girardi, who is leading them into the 2020 season.

Both teams will understandably be looking to get a strong footing early, as the momentum established now could carry them through the shortened 60-game season. The Braves are already off to a pretty good start this year but the Phillies have struggled a bit to gain much traction so far. Fans will know soon whether or not the home team advantage will prove to be enough to give the Phillies the edge over the visiting Braves.

If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV package that lets you watch Major League Baseball and need a way to stream the Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies online tonight, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+. This lets you stream MLB and a myriad of other sports content to your heart’s content right on your PC or mobile device for just $5 per month or $50 per year.

