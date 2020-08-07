How to watch MLB: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals online

One of the most iconic rivalries in Major League Baseball is about to light up Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri tonight, with the Cardinals facing off against the Chicago Cubs. If you’re looking for a way to watch the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals online this evening, you’ll need ESPN+ to do it, and we’re here to give you the scoop. Below, we’ve got everything you need to know about this highly anticipated three-game series including dates, air times, and how you can watch everything live.

Game 1 Date & Time: Friday 8/7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 2 Date & Time: Saturday 8/8, 8:15 p.m ET

Game 3 Date & Time: Sunday 8/9, 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Stadium: Busch Stadium

How to watch MLB Cubs vs. Cardinals online in the U.S.

Every baseball fan knows that the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most storied rivalries in the MLB. Both teams have been around since the 19th century and currently compete as part of the National League’s Central Division. Somewhat ironically, the Cubs and Cardinals have only ever had one MLB playoff matchup despite their intense and ongoing rivalry, a showdown that occurred at the 2015 National League Division Series — a four-game contest that the Cubs handily won 3-1.

Last season, the Cardinals played against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. This four-game series was one of the most exciting of the year, with the Cardinals sweeping the Cubs 4-0 — the first time they had done so since 1921 — in what is now known as the “Wrigley Field Massacre.” With this, the Cardinals took the division title and knocked the Cubs out of the running for the playoffs. There’s little doubt that the Cubs will be entering this three-game series with the bitter taste of that defeat still in their mouths, and will be eager to settle the score — this time on the Cardinal’s home turf at Busch Stadium.

The easiest way to watch the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals live stream online tonight is with ESPN+. Sign up for ESPN+ now and get full access to live Major League Baseball games along with an ocean of other sports content including UFC, Top Rank Boxing, and more, all streamed to your PC’s web browser or your mobile device for just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year. Looking for a bigger streaming package that includes ESPN+? This great bundle deal nets you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $13 per month, saving you 25%.

