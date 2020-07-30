How to watch MLB: LA Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks online

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is well underway now, and if you’re looking for a way to watch the LA Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks livestream online today, then you’ve found the right place. This four-game series starts tonight and runs through Sunday. In-person attendance won’t be happening at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, but you can still catch all the action with ESPN+. Read on to find out more about the Diamondback’s home opener and how you can watch it online.

Game 1 Date & Time: Thursday 7/30, 9:40 p.m. ET

Game 2 Date & Time: Friday 7/31, 9:40 p.m. ET

Game 3 Date & Time: Saturday 8/1, 8:10 p.m. ET

Game 4 Date & Time: Sunday 8/2, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Stadium: Chase Field

How to watch MLB: LA Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks livestream online in the U.S.

All four games of the MLB: LA Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks series will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, with this serving as the home opener for the Diamondbacks. Last season, both teams finished at the top of the National League West Division, with the Dodgers taking first place but ultimately getting knocked out of the 2019 National League Division Series by the Washington Nationals.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is arguably the strangest one in decades, with the ongoing public health crisis causing delays that resulted in the season being shortened from 162 games to just 60. The 2020 MLB season started last week and ends in late October, and this shorter run may prove to bring out some unexpected strategies and surprises from the various teams.

The Dodgers, a well-established team with five World Series victories to its name, has already started the year strong with multiple wins, including two over the Diamondbacks during the pre-season Summer Camp games. Arizona is the definite underdog going into this four-game series, but with a home team advantage this time around, the Diamondbacks could be poised to turn the tables and rack up some wins.

The MLB: LA Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks livestream starts this evening at 9:40 p.m. ET, with the series running from tonight through Sunday. If you’re looking around for a way to watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks online, there’s no better (or cheaper) way to do it than by signing up for ESPN+. This streaming service gives you access to the 2020 MLB season games along with a ton of other live events, analysis, exclusive shows, and much more for just $5 per month or $50 per year.

