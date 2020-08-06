It’s finally time for the moment golf fanatics everywhere have been waiting for: the first golf major of the year. Although the runway will be slightly shorter than usual due to COVID-19 guidelines, the PGA Championship will still beget a worthy matchup of some of the biggest names in gold today. The competition is fiercer than ever after American Justin Thomas unseated Spaniard Jon Rahm as world no. 1 just last week. Prior to Rahm, Irishman Rory McIlroy held the no. 1 spot earlier in the summer. Starting today, all three athletes will be facing off in San Francisco to battle it out for the PGA Championship title. Here’s how to watch the PGA Tour: PGA Championship online.

Date: August 6 – August 9

Location: San Francisco, California

Course: TPC Harding Park

Purse: $11,000,000

How to watch the PGA Championship online in the U.S.

The only service offering exclusive coverage of all 4 mornings of this weekend’s PGA Championship tournament is ESPN+. This means that all tournament coverage will air on ESPN+ before being made available on cable TV — making an ESPN+ subscription a must-have for golf fanatics looking to watch the morning tee offs live. To gain access, sign up for the platform’s subscription plan at just $5 per month. Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial period, but the package does include coverage spanning thousands of sporting events in golf and beyond, making it well worth the investment. Alternatively, for a discount on ESPN+ and a suitable cable replacement, ESPN+ offers a $13 per month bundle plan with full access to its content in conjunction with Hulu’s and Disney+’s. Whether you splurge for the bundle or just stick to the basics, all golf fans looking to stream exclusive coverage of the PGA Championship need to invest in ESPN+.

With Thomas, Rahm, and McIlroy — as well as returning golf giant Tiger Woods — all stepping onto the green today to face off against one another, the PGA Championship will surely not disappoint as the first golf major of 2020. Be sure to consider your streaming options wisely, as it promises to be one tournament that you won’t want to miss.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations