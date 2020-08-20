How to watch PGA Tour: The Northern Trust for free today

The 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this afternoon with the opening rounds of The Northern Trust tournament being hosted for the first time at TPC Boston in Massachusetts. The competition is fierce, with big names like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy all competing for the trophy (as well as for the number one spot on the PGA Tour world rankings). Golf legend Tiger Woods will be playing as well, so this is an event you won’t want to miss, and if you’re looking for a way to watch the PGA Tour: The Northern Trust online starting today, read on: We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Date: August 20 – August 23

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Course: TPC Boston

Purse: $9,500,000

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch PGA Tour: The Northern Trust online in the U.S.

Coverage for all groups and holes of the PGA Tour: The Northern Trust tournament will be split between NBC and CBS. If you want to watch the tee-offs live and need a streaming plan that includes these, you’ve got a few options, but the best of the bunch is Hulu + Live TV, which is home to the HBC Golf Channel. Usually $55 per month, a one-week free trial is on offer for new subscribers. Take advantage of this and you’ll be watching The Northern Trust for free in no time.

The Northern Trust, a nine-hole charity exhibition taking place in Boston, Massachusetts this year, is the first of three tournaments in the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The tournament will host 124 of the top-ranked golfers in the world but only 70 will advance to the BMW Championship (the second event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs). Americans Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa hold the top two spots heading into The Northern Trust, but they’ll be going up against other world-class talents including Rory McIlroy and the current number one-ranked player in the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm.

Thomas, who holds the number two spot on the PGA Tour world rankings, has been on a tear this year. He’s the highest-earning player so far with a total winnings of more than $7 million and claimed the win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational earlier this month. That said, Thomas’ performance has been rivaled (one might even say overshadowed) by Collin Morikawa’s meteoric rise. Morikawa, only 23, secured the victory at the PGA Championship in early August and is the second-highest earner this season with more than five million in winnings.

Tiger Woods will also be playing at The Northern Trust, but due to his time off, he is currently ranked 49th among the FedEx Cup Playoffs contenders and will have to deliver an impressive performance if he wants to climb the ranks. Brooks Koepka, another top PGA Tour golfer with multiple trophies to his name, has unfortunately withdrawn from the tournament due to continued complications from an injury he suffered last year. He was sitting at the 97th spot on the FedEx Cup rankings before his withdrawal which effectively ended his 2019-2020 season run.

Editors' Recommendations