How to watch the PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational online for free

The PGA Tour is back on, and if you’re looking for the best way to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational online starting today, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve got all the information you need to know about the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational including dates, air times, golfers, and how you can watch it live.

Date: July 30 – August 2

Location: Shelby County, Tennessee

Course: TPC Southwind

Purse: $10,500,000

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch the PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational online in the U.S.

NBC and CBS share the rights to air PGA tournaments, so if you’re looking for a way to watch the PGA Tour WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational online this week, you’ll need a streaming bundle that includes one or both of these (and between the two, NBC’s Golf Channel is your best bet for the widest coverage). If you don’t have a cable TV package that includes golf coverage and are looking for a streaming plan that does, then the top choice is the Hulu + Live TV bundle which gets you more than 65 channels along with the entire Hulu streaming library for just $55 per month. You can also sign up for a one-week Hulu + Live TV free trial if you want to try it out before committing to a subscription.

If you’re not after a complete streaming package, you’ve got some other options for watching the PGA Tour WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational livestream this afternoon. If you already pay for a TV plan that includes NBC, you can get free online access to NBC’s Golf Channel. The four-day tournament will also air on the PGA Tour Live service which is included with an NBC Sports Gold subscription. That rings in at $10 per month or a much cheaper $65 per year (almost half the price of paying monthly). Lastly, you’ve got a few more options for streaming bundles that include the Golf Channel: The $30/month Sling TV Blue plan, the $65/month YouTube TV package, and the premium $80/month AT&T TV Now Max subscription.

Brooks Koepka took the trophy at the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. At the time, he was the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world; since then, however, he has dropped to sixth place on that list, and that tournament win is his most recent PGA Tour victory. Koepka will be playing again this year and he’ll be joined by other pros including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas — the current top three golfers in the world. Even without Tiger Woods, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is going to be packed with some of the best talent that professional golf has to offer, making it an event that fans won’t want to miss.

