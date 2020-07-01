Sons of Anarchy is the perfect binge for those who love crime dramas but hate their recycled tropes. Instead, this FX series offers a fresh take on the genre, one that’s filled with gore, melodrama, and — of course — motorcycles. It stars Charlie Hunnam as Jackson Teller, a member of an outlaw motorcycle club in California. The story follows Jackson, along with other members of the gang, as he grapples with his relationships both within and outside of the close-knit, and oftentimes dangerous, group. The show ran for seven action-packed seasons, its popularity drawing in lots of high ratings for the network. Here’s how to watch Sons of Anarchy online.

Created By: Kurt Sutter

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan

Number of Seasons: 7

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch Sons of Anarchy online in the U.S.

Hulu houses all seven seasons of the intense crime drama on its platform. The streaming service offers access to Sons of Anarchy, as well as other hit shows and movies, when you sign up for its monthly subscription. Luckily, the subscription includes a one-month free trial that can be easily canceled at its conclusion, giving you access to the series without having to pay any fees. However, if the month ends and you want to keep watching Sons of Anarchy or other Hulu content, you can continue with the subscription for $6 per month. Additionally, the platform offers another subscription plan that bars all ads for $12 per month. In any case, both plans include the monthlong free trial and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, making Hulu the best — not to mention cheapest — way to stream the FX drama online.

Unfortunately, no other streaming services offer access to Sons of Anarchy under the umbrella of their monthly subscription plans. Instead, you’ll have to buy individual episodes and seasons of the show. Seasons 1, 2, and 6 are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video at $3 per episode and $18 per season. Additionally, seasons 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the show are available for $3 per episode and $20 per season.

Alternatively, iTunes also sells episodes and seasons of Sons of Anarchy online for similar pricing. However, the platform does offer a complete series package for just $80 total, which will definitely save money for those bingers who are looking to watch every episode of the series.

Sons of Anarchy aired its seventh and final season on FX in 2014. Although long over, the drama and gore of it all are still worth catching up on. Plus, FX has since created a spinoff series called Mayans M.C. that premiered in 2018 and is still churning out new episodes. So, there’s plenty more terrain to cover once you finish the original Sons of Anarchy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations