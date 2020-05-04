Happy Star Wars Day 2020! To celebrate it, Disney has released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+ early to lift everyone’s moods. Here’s how to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online for free now.

Originally meant to arrive on the Disney+ streaming service in two months, Disney has decided that there’s no better day to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker than May 4, Star Wars Day for many. It joins the other 8 parts of the Skywalker Saga of Star Wars films on the service meaning you’re good to go if you want a massive binge-watching session of everyone’s favorite Sci-Fi saga.

The best part? If you sign up for a free 7-day trial of Disney+, you can watch the latest Star Wars movie, the rest of the saga, and anything else you feel like entirely for free. Disney+ is the home of nearly every Disney movie out there, tons of Marvel content, from the latest Avengers movies to the X-Men cartoon, as well as the hit series The Mandalorian, which expands on the Star Wars universe even more than the recent films have.

Simply put, you’re not going to run out of options of things to watch on Disney+. The Rise of Skywalker culminates in the tale of Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, and Poe Dameron, but you can easily move onto watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars if you need even more Star Wars action, as well as the older classic movies.

Disney+ also offers every episode of The Simpsons that’s been aired so far. That’s over 30 years of content.

All you have to do is sign up for a Disney+ free trial. It’s super easy to do with no risk or contract required. Simply cancel it before its renewal date in 7 days, and you won’t have to pay a cent. We’re confident you’ll be keen to let that subscription take effect though as there’s so many great shows and movies here. If you decide to, Disney+ ordinarily costs $7 per month but for $13 per month, you can nab it along with Hulu and ESPN+ which is a bargain bundle for sport and TV enthusiasts.

Whatever you decide, grab a 7-day free trial of Disney+ now and enjoy celebrating Star Wars Day with a viewing of The Rise of Skywalker. It’s available now.

