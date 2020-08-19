  1. How-To

How to watch the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention online

Thursday is the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), and there’s a lot in store for the night, including former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepting his presidential nomination. 

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is streaming live online, and you can watch on your computer, phone, or smart TV for free. The main convention program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. PT.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday night’s programming, including how to watch the Democratic National Convention online. 

How to watch the Democratic Convention online

The convention streams live on the DNC’s official website every night. You can also watch the convention on NBC, ABC, and CBS and the DNC’s social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. We’ve also embedded a livestream of the convention at the top of this post. 

Where is the Democratic Convention taking place?

While the convention is mostly taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is officially being held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. 

Who are Thursday’s DNC speakers? 

Each day of the convention has a theme, and Thursday’s theme is “America’s Promise.”

Thursday’s lineup includes Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware), former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Joe Biden. There will also be a musical performance by The Chicks.

Biden will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night. 

How to watch the Democratic National Convention if you missed it live 

If you missed the week’s previous programming, you can rewatch the entire stream on the DNC’s YouTube and Facebook pages. 

