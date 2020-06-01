How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy online: stream the movie for free

Guardians of the Galaxy was not only the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2014 but it also upped the Marvel Cinematic Universe game with its spot-on balance of humor and space adventure, in addition to a great soundtrack and fleshed-out characters played by highly likable performers. Received enthusiastically by fans and critics alike, the film continues to hold onto its massive popularity, even more so than its 2017 sequel, which out-earned its predecessor, and an animated series. Millions would agree, there is never a bad time or reason to watch Guardians of the Galaxy online, only if just to look at the tree-creature Groot and Rocket Raccoon, standout sidekicks that rival The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda in the cuteness department, or to keep entertained while waiting for another volume to materialize. A third film, with James Gunn on board again to direct, is scheduled to shoot late this year, pending further coronavirus-related delays.
Directed By: James Gunn
Cast: Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana
Runtime: 121 minutes
How To Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Online In The U.S.
Though Guardians of the Galaxy may be readily available for rent and purchase on all major VOD platforms, Marvel’s streaming home, Disney+, is currently the only online destination where Guardians of the Galaxy can be watched for free (along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the complete three seasons of the animated series). Subscribers have access to them all day, every day, while non-subscribers can opt to take advantage of the Disney+ free trial. After that complimentary period ends, service can be continued for $7 per month or $70 per year.
