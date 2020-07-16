Although the pandemic has forced this year’s PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament to not be played in front of live patrons, they can still stream the match online. The Tournament will take place from July 16 through July 19 in Dublin, Ohio. Luckily, the absence of a live audience isn’t the only new addition — Tiger Woods will be making his return to the tournament after only playing one official PGA Tour event this year in February. So, with many parts of the country still reeling from COVID-19 and Woods stepping back onto the green for the first time in months, this tournament is shaping up to be one for the ages. Here’s how to watch the PGA: Memorial Tournament online today.

Date: July 16 – July 19

Location: Dublin, Ohio

Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Purse: $9,300,000

How to watch PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament online in the U.S.

The entire tournament will be streamable from the comfort of your couch with a Hulu + Live TV subscription by tuning into the Golf Channel. Upon signing up for the plan, you will receive a one-week free trial with unlimited access to its over 60 live and on-demand channels as well as the platform’s extensive streaming library. At the week’s end, you can cancel cost-free or choose to continue the subscription for $55 per month as an excellent cable replacement. Alternatively, you could opt for the cheaper plans that only include access to Hulu’s streaming library and not live television. For $6 per month, you can stream their content with ads and for $12 per month, you can stream from the library ad-free. Unfortunately, since these two plans don’t include the live TV channels, you cannot watch programs like the PGA: Memorial Tournament with these subscriptions.

Aside from Hulu + Live TV, you can still watch today’s tournament without cable. With NBC’s PGA Tour Live, you can stream exclusive live coverage of tournaments like today’s through Amazon Prime or NBC Sports Gold for $10 per month.

Alternatively, you could subscribe to CBS’s All Access streaming plan, which only costs $6 per month and offers a free 7-day trial upon signup. The main difference between the NBC and CBS options is the former’s more comprehensive plan as opposed to the latter’s limited offerings. However, do keep in mind that CBS includes a free trial while NBC does not.

Woods will be putting against some worthy opponents, most notably Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who currently holds the number one world ranking. As the PGA announced just last week, Woods will be paired in a group with McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. McIlroy and Woods are both considered two modern golf giants, so you won’t want to be late to today’s morning drive.

