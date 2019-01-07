Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

Acer Swift 7 hands-on review

Acer’s Swift 7 is thinner than ever before, but still too expensive

1 of 8
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 2019
The Acer Swift 7 is thin, but you need a fat wallet to afford it.
The Acer Swift 7 is thin, but you need a fat wallet to afford it.
The Acer Swift 7 is thin, but you need a fat wallet to afford it.

Highs

  • Extremely portable
  • Slim bezels, attractive display
  • Solid keyboard and touchpad

Lows

  • Dull design
  • Not as quick as some competitors
  • Poor webcam placement
Matthew S. Smith
By

Acer’s Swift 7 made a name for itself when it launched in 2016 with a body just 12 millimeters thin. That was a new record at the time, and the laptop has slimmed further each year. It was so thin to start, in fact, that Acer has been forced to find other ways to shave down the size – so for CES 2019, the Swift 7 has joined the battle of the bezels.

It’s a serious fight that moved quickly at this year’s CES. We laid hands on the Acer Swift 7 at a morning meeting and, at the time, it claimed a record setting screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. That was defeated just hours later by the Asus ZenBook S13, which pushed the ratio out to 97 percent.

Timing wasn’t kind to Acer, but the Swift 7’s second-best bezel size remains impressive, melting away for a nearly edge-to-edge viewing experience. Acer also fights back with wins in the Swift 7’s usual selling points of size and weight. It’s just four tenths of an inch thick and comes in under 2.2 pounds. Asus’ Zenbook S13, is a tenth of an inch thicker and weighs about 2.5 pounds.

Opting for a thin bezel display does mean you must settle for a nose-cam. Acer’s solution is placed in the laptop’s lower half, just above the keyboard, and flips up at the press. It’s similar to the Huawei Matebook X Pro, except the camera isn’t disguised as part of the keyboard.

What about the display quality? It’s a 1080p screen that Acer says can handle 100 percent of the sRGB gamut and reach 300 nits of brightness. I had no complaints, but its quality didn’t stand out, either. Past Swift 7 laptops posted respectable results in our display tests, and I suspect this new model will do the same.

I’ll take 13 inches of laptop, please

Strangely, the thin design of the Swift 7 has never earned it the respect you’d expect. The culprit, I think, is the laptop’s extremely conservative design. It’s a slab of untextured metal with no notable flourishes that might make it stand out from others.

Acer Swift 7 2019
Matt Smith/Digital Trends

That’s a problem, and it’s more of a problem today than in 2016, when the Swift 7 was introduced. Dell’s XPS 13 forced competitors to think outside the box, and they have. Asus’ has improved its design and now offers a wide range of colors, depending on model. HP has refined its stark, modern design language and is experimenting with use of unusual materials, as demonstrated by the leather-bound HP Spectre Folio. The Swift 7 fades into the background when compared to these peers.

We did find the new Acer Swift 7 robust, though. It’s an improvement over earlier models, which could feel a little flimsy due. Acer also responded to criticism of the previous model’s touchpad by reintroducing an integrated click button. The new touchpad feels responsive and smooth.

Portable, but sacrificing power

While the touchpad is better than before, another issue remains. The processor.

The Acer Swift 7 is so thin it lacks room for cooling fans. Ditching them means Intel’s power-sipping Core Y-Series processors are the only viable option. While not painfully slow, the Y-Series’ performance is quite far behind the U-Series, particularly in tasks that use more than a single processor core. The Y-Series is still dual-core, while the U-Series is now quad-core.

Acer Swift 7 (2019) Compared To
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen)
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa ux333
Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA
asus zenbook 15 ux533fn prd
Asus ZenBook 15 UX533FN
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 prod
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
apple macbook air 2018 air2018 prdthmb
Apple MacBook Air (2018)
lenovo thinkpad t480s laptop prod
Lenovo Thinkpad T480s
LG Gram PC 2017 product shot
LG Gram 15Z970-A.AAS7U1 Laptop
lenovo yoga 720 15 inch lenovo72015
Lenovo Yoga 720 15-inch
razer blade stealth 2017 h3 press
Razer Blade Stealth (2017)
acer aspire v7 review 482pg 9884 press image
Acer Aspire V7
apple macbook air 13 inch 2013 lenovo thinkpad x1 tablet press
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2013)
sony-vaio-s-series-display
Sony Vaio S Series
11.6-inch Apple MacBook Air
Apple MacBook Air (11.6-inch)
asus ul30a
Asus UL30A

Would you notice the difference in light day-to-day use? Maybe not. Yet you’d certainly notice in more demanding workloads. In other machines, the same Core i7-8500Y found in Acer’s Swift 7 takes twice as long as a Core i7-Core i7-8565U to transcode a 4K trailer from h.264 to h.265, and hits roughly half the score in Geekbench 4’s multi-core test. Half the cores, half the performance. No way around that. It’s well equipped otherwise, though, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of solid-state storage.

The performance would be less of a problem if not for the price. Acer says the new Swift 7 will retail for $1,700 when it’s released in May of 2019. This laptop has always struggled from a value perspective. Paying hundreds more than a quicker competitor is hard to justify. Acer’s new Swift 7 is the best incarnation yet, but that problem remains.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Product Review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

Samsung’s laptops tend to feel a bit flimsy, without the reduction in price. The company’s latest 2-in-1 is an attempt to correct that. The redesign brings a full-aluminum chassis to the lineup, adding some much-needed rigidity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Here’s how to watch today’s Intel press conference at CES 2019

Intel is slated to talk about topics including client computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, data center, and more during its CES 2019 keynote. We'll show you how to tune in live on January 7 to watch Intel's press conference.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GS63VR review
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

For the new year, MSI is introducing the new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a new PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus unveils suite of hdr friendly gaming monitors ces 2019 display 1
Computing

The new ROG Strix gaming monitors from Asus are as big as your TV

Asus is joining the popular trends from CES and by revealing a new 43-inch ROG Strix XG438Q display alongside two new super ultrawide, HDR-friendly, high refresh rate gaming monitors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus zenbook s13 ux392 review hands on feat
Product Review

It’s the battle of the bezels at CES 2019. The winner? The Asus Zenbook S13

CES 2019 is the battle of the bezels. Every laptop is competing to see which can fit the most screen into the least space. Many contenders have entered, but it appears that we have a winner; Asus ZenBook S13.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
nemeio eink keyboards ces2019 e ink keyboard lifestyle feat
Computing

Nemeio’s E ink keyboard gives you a variety of custom layout options

A new customizable E Iink keyboard was unveiled at CES 2019. The Nemeio can be personalized via changing its overall layout or dragging and dropping your favorite app icons and tools directly on to the keyboard.
Posted By Anita George
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ CPU takes battery life to new heights, arrives for holiday 2019

Intel has announced 'Icelake' at CES 2019. This new processor architecture will finally debut a 10-nanometer production processor. Battery life is promised to hit up to 25 hours in best-case scenarios. Devices will ship for the 2019 holiday…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Computing

5 ways Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ processors will make your next laptop awesome

Intel's 'Ice Lake' processors will arrive for the 2019 holiday season. We don't know exactly what the first devices will look like, but CES 2019 gave us hints of what they'll look like.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Product Review

The first aluminum ThinkPad finally feels as sturdy as it looks

Lenovo never made an all-aluminum ThinkPad. Until now, that is. At CES 2019, the company introduced the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with a CNC-milled aluminum chassis. It seems like a big change, yet it does little to help or hinder the device.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 04 4th gen specialty family shot
Computing

Lenovo’s new X1 Carbon and Yoga are the lightest flagship ThinkPads yet

Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes equipped with a new woven carbon fiber finish. Also launching alongside is the 4th generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga, with slimmer bezels and smaller footprint.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Legion Display
Computing

All of Lenovos’ new CES monitors are ultra-fast and ultra-huge

CES 2019 has already brought us a bunch of great hardware and Lenovo's new Legion displays now join that collective. There's three of them. They're huge, and they're incredibly fast
Posted By Jon Martindale
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 03 k500 7x dedicated media keys
Computing

Lenovo now has a Legion of gaming accessories to rival Razer and Logitech

Alongside new laptops, Lenovo is introducing several new Legion branded accessories, including a new mechanical keyboard, headset, and mouse. All cater to the needs of the serious and casual PC gamer.
Posted By Arif Bacchus