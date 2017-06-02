Dell's latest Inspiron 2-in-1 performs great for the price, with one hiccup

Updated 5-25-17 by Jayce Wagner: This model is no longer offered by Dell, but the latest Inspiron 13 2-in-1 features nearly identical pricing and specs, and features 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processors.

Pity the affordable laptop maker. Sales are down, margins are tighter than ever, and Chromebooks are eating up the bottom end of the market. There’s less money to be made in cheap Windows laptops than ever before.

Even the Dell Inspiron line, long known for being affordable and reliable, feels the need to be just a little bit flashy. Which brings us to the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1, Dell’s latest attempt to bring some excitement to the Inspiron without driving up prices. It’s a sturdy 2-in-1 that starts at $750 with a Core i5 processor, a 256GB solid state drive, and 8GB of memory.

That’s not a bad price point for this kind of power. If you can spend a bit more, $1,080 nets you a Core i7, 512GB of solid state storage, and 12GB of memory. Plus, there’s a touchscreen, and a 360-degree hinge which enables tablet use.

On paper, this Dell has a winning bang-for-the-buck breakdown, but are there compromises? And is this device truly useful as a tablet?

Sturdy small laptop; big bulky tablet

“Designed by Dell” means more than it used to, thanks to the XPS line’s consistently high praise from critics and users. The Inspiron line has never inspired quite the same devotion. The 2015 verison of the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 was a system that looked five years out of date. This year’s model is similar, though not identical, and it feels more robust.

This is a sturdy laptop, with no flex to speak on the frame, and just a little bit in the display. At three quarters of an inch thick while closed, and just over three and a half pounds, it’s reasonably thin and lightweight. Like the 2015 model, the 2016 version is built of attractive but generic brushed aluminum, but there is one notable improvement. The keyboard is now inset into the chassis, so a separate panel of material doesn’t surround it. This makes the new Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 look sleeker and feel more durable.

While we liked the 2-in-1’s overall design, there was one detail that bugged us. The power button. It’s on the side of the device, near the front edge, which can be problematic. It’s far too easy to accidentally turn off this laptop while picking it up.

Unless you want to use it as a tablet. The wraparound hinge is sturdy and reliable, and holds steady in pretty much any position. But three and a half pounds, while not heavy for a laptop, is quite the load for a tablet. Holding this 2-in-1 with one hand, and swiping with the other, will leave you with a sore arm.

You might occasionally use this 2-in-1 as a tablet on a table, or while resting on your knee, but we suspect most users won’t bother to do so very often. It’s a neat supplemental feature, but not a replacement for the portability and comfort offered by an actual tablet. The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 is a 2-in-1, but it’s a laptop first and foremost. If you don’t like that, detachable designs like the Samsung TabPro S and Microsoft Surface Book are worth looking into – though they have their own compromises.

Beautiful and comfortable keyboard

The keyboard on the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 looks great, with black keys that stand out nicely on their aluminum backdrop. The keys, while perhaps a touch small, are well spaced, with plenty of room in between. And there’s a satisfying amount of feedback with every keystroke, meaning it’s never unclear if you’ve hit a key or not. The keys are backlit, and toggled between off, bright, and brighter in a single keystroke.

Nothing about this laptop’s design stands out, for better or worse.

The touchpad is perhaps smaller than it should be, at two and a half inches tall and four inches wide. But there’s plenty of room to work with, and support for multi-touch gestures. Traditionalists will be happy to see clearly defined right and left click regions. The texture isn’t perfect, but isn’t bad either.

There’s also the giant touch screen. The glass feels smooth, and input is accurate. It’s so satisfying you might find yourself reaching over the keyboard to scroll from time to time, if only because the scrolling on your touchpad isn’t working.

Connect them all

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 offers two standard USB ports — one USB 3.0, another USB 2.0. There’s also a USB Type-C port, giving the laptop a degree of future proofing. Finally, there’s an SD card port.

Greg Mombert/Digital Trends

A full HDMI port lets you connect external displays, or your TV, and a headphone jack lets you connect external speakers or a microphone.

An Intel dual band wireless AC-3165 card provides 802.11 ac wireless connectivity and Bluetooth 4.1 compatibility.

Less than vibrant colors

The 13.3-inch display is behind a single piece of glass extending to cover most of the bezel. With a resolution of 1080p, the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 offers 166 pixels per inch. That isn’t impressive in this day and age, but also isn’t bad. Users should have plenty of room to work with (things can feel a bit crowded out-of-the-box — for some reason, Dell cranked up the default scaling setting in Windows 10.)

The display puts out 215 lumens of light, which is fairly bright but not exceptional. Using this laptop outside, even on a cloudy day, is a bit of a strain, and the glossy screen makes things worse.

The contrast ratio, at maximum brightness, is 640:1, which is not terrible but worse than any of the devices we’re comparing to it. Even the Acer Aspire S13 edges out the Inspiron, with an 800:1 ratio. Users won’t have trouble reading text, but shadows in videos and games might be a bit of a problem.

Display gamut is a weak point, as this Dell can handle only 48 percent of the AdobeRGB spectrum. That’s awful — similar laptops average around 70 percent of the gamut. This means the range of colors offered isn’t great, something you can notice while checking out National Geographic’s photos of the day series — the stunning vistas just seemed to be missing something. On the other hand, the average color difference is 1.84, which is pretty good. Colors are clearly defined. There’s just not enough of them.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (2016) Compared To

The gamut problems make everything you watch on this display feel somewhat dour and depressing. Watching the trailer for Swiss Army Man, the colors felt muted, particularly the forest greens and ocean blues. Scenes that should be beautiful feel just a little bit off. Overall, the display is a real weak point of the Dell Inspiron 13 7000.

The speakers aren’t much better. There’s a muddy quality to the entire range, with treble and mid tones somewhat hard to distinguish. Things get a little better if you set the laptop on a solid surface, because the speakers are on the bottom of the device and rebound off what’s beneath. But even in ideal conditions you can’t expect this 2-in-1 to rock out.

Performs really well for the price

Our test laptop came with a 6th-generation Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory. With this kind of power, users shouldn’t expect many hiccups in day-to-day usage, or even moderately taxing usage.

Our GeekBench test results confirm this. With a single core score of 3174, and a multi-core score of 6475, this laptop performs similarly to other i5 devices, including the Acer Aspire S13. It even keeps up with considerably more expensive devices, such as the Microsoft Surface Book with Core i5 processor.

These benchmarks show respectable processing power for a $750 device. With this kind of power, day-to-day computing like browsing and writing never felt slow. And even more intensive tasks were relatively quick, if not up to par with anything equipped with a Core i7. Our Handbrake video encoding test, where we transcode a 420MB .mp4 file, took just over a half hour. That’s perfectly respectable, and suggests this laptop can handle a little bit of video encoding without much trouble.

Respectable solid state speeds

Our review unit came with a Sandisk Z7400s m.2 hard drive with 256GB of storage space. That’s a generous amount of solid state storage for an affordable laptop, but how is the performance?

Around average, if a little on the slow side, our tests revealed. Running a CrystalDiskMark sequential test, we saw a read speed of 475 megabytes per second and a write speed of 310.7MBps. The read speed is in line with most similar devices, though the Surface Book does quite a bit better. The write score is about 100MBps slower than the competition, which is unfortunate but not dire. Our HDTune test showed a read speed of 316MBps, which is in line with these results.

While the performance isn’t great, the capacity deserves another mention. Our review unit – the $750 base model – has a 256GB solid state drive. That puts it on par with Asus Zenbook UX305UA, and way ahead of most competitors. Not everyone even bothers to offer a solid state drive at this price, and most alternatives have a 128GB drive.

Runs games at low settings

The Inspiron 13 7000 uses integrated graphics, specifically Intel’s HD Graphics 520. No one should expect a great gaming experience, given these specs, and our benchmarks confirmed this. The Fire Strike score of 878 and the Sky Diver score of 3,657 suggest a little bit of graphics capability, but not much.

To test this further, we fired up some games at a low resolution, 1,366 by 768. Heroes of the Storm, at the lowest settings, gave us a framerate of 58 frames per second, which is just slighty below the 60FPS generally considered ideal for steady gameplay. Things got worse at high settings, with an average of 20FPS. Counter Strike: Global Offensive was similar. At low settings we saw a perfectly playable framerate of 73FPS, but high settings brought us down to 21FPS.

You can get some games running on this laptop, but don’t expect a good experience unless you’re willing to turn down both the resolution and the graphics quality.

Battery lasts for five hours of browsing

At 3/4 of an inch thick, and 3.6 pounds, this is not a bulky laptop. You will not have trouble fitting this in your backpack or messenger bag, and while you’ll notice that you’re carrying something, it won’t weigh you down too much.

The display’s colors look muted and dour, particularly forest greens and ocean blues.

But if you bring it with you, will the battery hold up? The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 comes with a three-cell lithium ion battery that has 41 watt-hours of capacity. Our Peacekeeper battery test, where we run benchmarks until the system shuts down, gave us four hours and four minutes of battery life. That’s decent, though some similar laptops do better. The Acer Aspire S 13, for comparison, lasts four hours and 46 minutes. The Zenbook UX305CA lasts six hours and 17 minutes.

Our less intensive browsing loop, which rotates a variety of sites to simulate basic web browsing, gave us five hours and two minutes of battery life. And our video loop, where an HD video is played, gave us six hours and 30 minutes.

These are usable results, but not spectacular.

Not too warm, but audible fan

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 didn’t get too warm while we ran benchmarks. The highest surface temperature we recorded on the surface was 93 degrees, which is warm to the touch but not uncomfortable. You can use this 2-in-1 on your lap without the heat becoming much of an issue.

Greg Mombert/Digital Trends

The fan also isn’t too loud, although it is audible. We couldn’t detect with over the ambient sound in our test room, but could make it out with our ears. It’s not likely to overwhelm movies or music.

Standard one-year warranty

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 comes with a one year limited hardware warranty. If you need any repairs, you’ll need to mail the laptop to Dell. Paying $70 extra gives you on-site service for that year. For $220, you can extend that to four years of on-site coverage, though that is likely overkill for most people.

A decent compromise, but make sure it’s what you want

The DT Accessory Pack

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is a good value. Its build is solid, its battery life is acceptable, and its performance is pretty good for the price. If not for the display’s color problems, we’d recommend it. As is, we can’t quite go that far.

So we suggest you shop around. Toshiba’s Satellite Fusion line offers an i7 reversible with 8GB of RAM and a 256 SSD for $750. If you’re willing to ditch the SSD, Lenovo’s Flex 3 gives you a terabyte of conventional storage with an i7 processor and 8GB of memory. And if you’re just looking for a mid-range computer, ditching the touchscreen could get you a better laptop for the same price. The Asus Zenbook UX305UA, for example, offers a superior display and build quality for around the same price to spec ratio.

If you have $750 or more to spend, the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 is worth considering as a starting point. Just keep the display’s problems in mind before making a decision.