10 big changes we could see with the Apple Watch Series 10

Although the iPhone 16 series will receive the most attention, the Apple Watch Series 10 will also likely be announced at Monday’s special Apple event. Few details have leaked about the 10th-generation watch series — until now.

The reliable leaker Majin Bu recently took to social media to share 10 things about the Series 10 that they’ve heard from sources. Many of these items have never been reported before. What’s most interesting about this list is that Apple likely wants to highlight that this will be the 10th-anniversary Apple Watch model, which takes on added significance.

As previously rumored, Bu expects the Series 10 models to be available in two larger sizes: 42mm and 46mm. Since the Apple Watch Series 7, the watches have been available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Those display sizes are expected to remain curved like previous models, however. Bu said previously that Apple would use a flat display on this year’s models, like the Apple Watch Ultra series, so perhaps a change was made late in the design process.

The leaker also says the Apple Watch Series 10’s angle is slightly larger to match the watch band, as the overall shape becomes more rounded. Meanwhile, the watch body is expected to be thinner.

Harking back to previous Apple Watch versions, the Apple Watch Series 10 is once again expected to be offered in ceramic. The 2019 Series 5 was the last to be offered with this more expensive material. Meanwhile, Apple’s Milanese Loop band is reportedly changing for the first time since the Apple Watch was released; it will apparently be made of titanium.

Speaking of titanium, that material will replace stainless steel as a more expensive Series 10 option. Those models could be launched in gold, black, starlight, and the original color found on the Apple Watch Ultra series. The gold color is expected to be much lighter than previous versions and match the gold found on the upcoming iPhone 16.

Once again, the least expensive Apple Watch Series 10 should be made of aluminum. Finally, Bu expects the Series 10’s dual-speaker speaker design to match that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

There is no guarantee that all of these rumors will be true. They could be about the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, not the Series 10. For instance, it would be surprising to see Apple offering titanium options in four colors for the regular Apple Watch model since it has previously provided the Apple Watch Ultra in only one color.

We will soon find out which of these rumors are true and which are false.

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event starts at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, September 9. Along with the new iPhones and Apple Watches, we might also witness the launch of the fourth-generation AirPods and second-generation AirPods Max. We’ll also find out when iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11 will be released to the public.