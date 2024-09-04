 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

10 big changes we could see with the Apple Watch Series 10

By
Apps on the Apple Watch Series 9's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Although the iPhone 16 series will receive the most attention, the Apple Watch Series 10 will also likely be announced at Monday’s special Apple event. Few details have leaked about the 10th-generation watch series — until now.

The reliable leaker Majin Bu recently took to social media to share 10 things about the Series 10 that they’ve heard from sources. Many of these items have never been reported before. What’s most interesting about this list is that Apple likely wants to highlight that this will be the 10th-anniversary Apple Watch model, which takes on added significance.

Recommended Videos

As previously rumored, Bu expects the Series 10 models to be available in two larger sizes: 42mm and 46mm. Since the Apple Watch Series 7, the watches have been available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Those display sizes are expected to remain curved like previous models, however. Bu said previously that Apple would use a flat display on this year’s models, like the Apple Watch Ultra series, so perhaps a change was made late in the design process.

The leaker also says the Apple Watch Series 10’s angle is slightly larger to match the watch band, as the overall shape becomes more rounded. Meanwhile, the watch body is expected to be thinner.

A person using the Double Tap feature on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Harking back to previous Apple Watch versions, the Apple Watch Series 10 is once again expected to be offered in ceramic. The 2019 Series 5 was the last to be offered with this more expensive material. Meanwhile, Apple’s Milanese Loop band is reportedly changing for the first time since the Apple Watch was released; it will apparently be made of titanium.

Speaking of titanium, that material will replace stainless steel as a more expensive Series 10 option. Those models could be launched in gold, black, starlight, and the original color found on the Apple Watch Ultra series. The gold color is expected to be much lighter than previous versions and match the gold found on the upcoming iPhone 16.

Once again, the least expensive Apple Watch Series 10 should be made of aluminum. Finally, Bu expects the Series 10’s dual-speaker speaker design to match that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

There is no guarantee that all of these rumors will be true. They could be about the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, not the Series 10. For instance, it would be surprising to see Apple offering titanium options in four colors for the regular Apple Watch model since it has previously provided the Apple Watch Ultra in only one color.

We will soon find out which of these rumors are true and which are false.

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event starts at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, September 9. Along with the new iPhones and Apple Watches, we might also witness the launch of the fourth-generation AirPods and second-generation AirPods Max. We’ll also find out when iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11 will be released to the public.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The one Pixel Watch 3 feature I want the Apple Watch to copy ASAP
The Apple Watch Series 9's case back and sensors.

It’s a hot Google summer, as the company recently announced its newest lineup of Pixel devices, with the biggest stars being the new Pixel 9 lineup and the Pixel Watch 3. Though the Pixel 9 phones got a big redesign, the Pixel Watch 3 looks mostly the same, though it now comes in two sizes.

But Google made the Pixel Watch 3 stand out more than expected with a new feature that hasn’t been on any wearable until now: Loss of Pulse Detection.

Read more
Apple just released another iOS 18 beta, and it could be an important one
An iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18, showing its home screen.

There are only a few more weeks left until Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup and the public release of iOS 18. Apple has just released the seventh developer beta for iOS 18, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it could be the last beta before the big launch next month.

The latest iOS 18 developer beta has the build number 22A5346a. It’s unclear exactly what is new with the build, as it just rolled out. The previous iOS 18 beta 6 had some changes, like a new Control Center toggle, significant tweaks to the Photos app, Dark Mode and tinting improvements, and more.

Read more
I never travel without my Apple Watch because of this one feature
A boarding pass on an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

I’ve been traveling a lot this year. Thanks to seemingly endless work trips that have seen me fly 36,000-plus miles so far in 2024 — and with many more trips yet to come — I’ve spent much of this year walking through airports, having dinner in Delta Sky Clubs, and trying (and failing) to sleep on red eyes.

As much as I enjoy traveling, I’ll be the first to admit that it can also be hectic. Thankfully, I’ve enjoyed far more good travel days than bad ones, and a large part of that has been thanks to my Apple Watch. It’s a great all-around smartwatch, but it’s also a phenomenal travel assistant that I wouldn’t want to fly without.
The best way to find your boarding pass

Read more