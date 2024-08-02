The 2022 iPad Air, the ‘best overall tablet,’ has a nice $250 discount today

The Apple iPad consistently ranks as one of the best tablets on the market. Even if you’ve never used an Apple product before, we guarantee you’ll feel like you’ve been using an iPad for years after just a day or two with one. These are fast and powerful touchscreen devices that are packed with features and customizations, and right now, Best Buy is offering a significant discount on one of the best iPad models.

We’re talking about the 2022 iPad Air, which we ranked as the best overall tablet for 2024. Today, you’ll be able to take the Apple tablet home for $500. At full price, this model goes for $750. Best Buy deals tend to last all week, but some sales only last for a day or two. That being said, you may want to ask fast on this iPad promo, as it’s definitely one of the best tablet deals we’ve seen today.

Why you should buy the 2022 iPad Air

This version of the 2022 iPad Air is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip. You’ll also be working with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

As Apple’s first foray into silicone chipsets for its tablet lineup, the M1 delivers exceptional performance; from fast-loading web pages and apps, to the ability to have multiple programs open at once without lag or slow load times. This makes it the perfect mobile companion for students and workplace professionals. Not to mention its sleek and portable design that makes it easy to tout from one location to the next.

Apple has been using Liquid Retina tech on its laptops and tablets for several years now, and we’re always fans of the results. The 2022 iPad Air leans on its TrueTone and P3 color spectrum capabilities to give us some of the best picture and video quality of any tablet. You’ll have a hard time going back to YouTube on your old smartphone after watching a few HD clips on this iPad Air!

Other noteworthy features include all-day battery life (up to 10 hours), USB-C connectivity, and a 12MP camera system. As mentioned, we’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Take home the 2022 iPad Air for $500 when you purchase through Best Buy. We have a whole list of other iPad deals for you to check out too!