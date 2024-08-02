 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2022 iPad Air, the ‘best overall tablet,’ has a nice $250 discount today

By
The iPad Pro on a desk next to a stylus and AirPods.
Digital Trends

The Apple iPad consistently ranks as one of the best tablets on the market. Even if you’ve never used an Apple product before, we guarantee you’ll feel like you’ve been using an iPad for years after just a day or two with one. These are fast and powerful touchscreen devices that are packed with features and customizations, and right now, Best Buy is offering a significant discount on one of the best iPad models.

We’re talking about the 2022 iPad Air, which we ranked as the best overall tablet for 2024. Today, you’ll be able to take the Apple tablet home for $500. At full price, this model goes for $750. Best Buy deals tend to last all week, but some sales only last for a day or two. That being said, you may want to ask fast on this iPad promo, as it’s definitely one of the best tablet deals we’ve seen today.

Why you should buy the 2022 iPad Air

This version of the 2022 iPad Air is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip. You’ll also be working with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and up to 256GB of internal storage. 

As Apple’s first foray into silicone chipsets for its tablet lineup, the M1 delivers exceptional performance; from fast-loading web pages and apps, to the ability to have multiple programs open at once without lag or slow load times. This makes it the perfect mobile companion for students and workplace professionals. Not to mention its sleek and portable design that makes it easy to tout from one location to the next.

Apple has been using Liquid Retina tech on its laptops and tablets for several years now, and we’re always fans of the results. The 2022 iPad Air leans on its TrueTone and P3 color spectrum capabilities to give us some of the best picture and video quality of any tablet. You’ll have a hard time going back to YouTube on your old smartphone after watching a few HD clips on this iPad Air!

Other noteworthy features include all-day battery life (up to 10 hours), USB-C connectivity, and a 12MP camera system. As mentioned, we’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Take home the 2022 iPad Air for $500 when you purchase through Best Buy. We have a whole list of other iPad deals for you to check out too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Best Buy today
Showing off the colors on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

A great tablet should do more than provide a bigger-looking and feeling experience than what we’re used to from our smartphones. Of course, that’s also one of the nicest parts of buying a tablet that’s the same brand as your everyday phone. Luckily, Samsung’s Galaxy tablet lineup strikes a great balance between Galaxy smartphone mimicry and tablet-specific UI elements. 

We’ve been reviewing Galaxy tablets for years, and we’re always interested in what Samsung brings to the table. Right now, Best Buy has marked down one of the best Samsung tabs of 2024 by $70. We’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which you’ll be able to grab for $380. These kinds of tablet deals only come around once in a while, so act fast!

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals still available: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2024 is over, but some deals are sticking around. If you've been holding off buying an Apple product until some great Prime Day deals, then you'll be happy to know that not all the deals are over. Even better, it seems that Apple and other retailers are pulling out the stops when it comes to Apple's products, as we're seeing quite a few great deals across the board. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but if you'd like to check out a few more options, be sure to check out these Prime Day MacBook deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day headphones deals.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16 and 17. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are still available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers. There is no guarantee they will last until midnight on Wednesday.

Read more
Best Prime Day tablet deals still available: iPad, Samsung Galaxy, more
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day is over, but it seems like a few companies forgot to take down their Prime Day deals. Tablets are a great way to play with apps or spend a lazy day on the couch watching shows from the Prime Day streaming service deal that you might pick up as well. Just be sure to wear headphones from one of these Prime Day headphones deals so you don't annoy your family while jamming out. In any event, the following Prime Day tablet deals come from a variety of brands, including Android tablets from Samsung and Lenovo, but we've also noted a shocking number of Apple Prime Day deals for Prime Day iPad deals this year as well, so you can get a great iPad on the cheap. Here are our top picks.
Today's best tablet deals

We've rounded up our favorite tablet deals below, which includes Apple's iPads and Android tablets by brands such as Samsung and Amazon. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, as Prime Day is technically over.

Read more