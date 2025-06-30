3 reasons I’m excited for the Nothing Phone 3

We’re less than 48 hours away from Nothing unveiling its long-awaited flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, and as you might expect, we’ve already learned a lot about the first Nothing flagship phone in two years.

The biggest change is a shift away from the iconic Glyph interface to a modern Glyph Matrix interface that could be similar to the interface used on the ASUS ROG Phone 6. The latest leaks also suggest a polarizing design that won’t be for everyone, but will ensure you can always spot a Nothing Phone 3 in public.

Ahead of the launch, here are three reasons I’m excited for Nothing’s new flagship phone.

Polarizing design & Glyph Matrix

There’s something to be said for Nothing’s approach to technology. The company builds technology with design at the forefront, and while its designs won’t always be for everyone, they do use the most unique designs of any phone maker.

The design of the new Phone 3 has leaked extensively, and it has divided opinion. On the one hand, I dislike the layout of the cameras, but on the other hand, I’m excited to try the new Glyph Matrix. If there’s a company that can build a unique and expressive feature like this, it’s Nothing.

The new Glyph Matrix is likely to be one of the main reasons you buy the Nothing Phone 3. The company revealed that instead of predefined light strips, the Glyph Matrix gives you a dense cluster of micro-LEDs that can be used to display visuals, animations, or lighting to notify you at a glance.

Talking to Design Milk, Adam Bates, Head of Design at Nothing, had the following to say about the Glyph Matrix.

“Since Phone (1), the Glyph Interface has challenged the assumption that a smartphone always needs to command your attention. It introduced a visual language of light with subtle, ambient cues that allowed you to stay present while still staying informed. That core belief hasn’t changed. With Phone (3), the Glyph Matrix carries that vision forward but in a more expressive and intentional way. Instead of predefined light strips, we now have a dense field of programmable micro-LEDs, a canvas for real-time, glanceable communication that feels alive, playful, and deeply personal.”

I’ve used the Glyph Interface before, and it’s one of the most unique features on a smartphone. The success of that has me excited to experience what an evolved concept looks like with the new Glyph Matrix.

Flagship specs, aside from the processor

Since Nothing first teased the Phone 3, we’ve been expecting it to feature flagship specs that would justify its expected flagship price point. As the company has revealed tidbits — and leakers have filled in the missing pieces — it has become apparent that the Phone 3 will likely deliver flagship specs for everything except the processor.

The rumored flagship experience won’t include the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that powers rivals like the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25, but instead, it will feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It’s Qualcomm’s latest processor, but it’s also a step down in topline performance. That will likely come with an added benefit: battery life.

A recent leak on X suggests that the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a 5,150 mAh battery with 100W charging, both of which would beat key rivals like the iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Galaxy S25 Plus. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor draws less power than the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so the Phone 3 could offer class-leading battery life.

The other key highlights

There will also reportedly be four 50MP cameras, including the triple-camera rear setup and the 50MP selfie camera. One of the rear cameras features a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, which appears to be the same lens used in the main and telephoto cameras of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Of course, you need great processing as well, so I’m excited to see what Nothing can do with these cameras, especially as it used to be a weakness of the company.

Then there’s the Essential Space to store your private thoughts, which also launched first on the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. As you might expect, the flagship Nothing Phone 3 also comes with the Essential key for easy access, along with the full suite of features. Additionally, Nothing is likely to introduce further updates to the Essential Space as part of Nothing OS 3.5 on the Phone 3.

With less than 48 hours to go, the wait is almost over. The Nothing Phone 3 launch is scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, in London, where it’ll be joined by the company’s first over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1. I’m eager for Nothing to unveil the Phone 3 fully, and I can’t wait to see if it makes it onto our list of the best phones.