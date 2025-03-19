 Skip to main content
Samsung could have a fourth folding phone up its sleeve

It wasn’t all that long ago that folding phones didn’t even exist, and the ones that did, weren’t without their issues. As the years have gone by, folding phones have become significantly better, but there are also a number of companies pushing the boundaries of what these devices offer a little further.

Samsung was the first to deliver a folding phone for consumers in the Galaxy Fold back in 2019, so the South Korean company has now been making folding phones for 6 years. It’s expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year, but we might also see a tri-folding flip phone at some point in the future. 

What could a Samsung tri-fold flip phone deliver?

A patent that was spotted by Android Headlines has been filed showing a device with a z-shape design, featuring two hinges. Currently, the Z Flip 6 simply folds in half to offering a compact form factor when folded and a typical-looking smartphone when unfolded. 

The tri-folding flip phone shown off in the patent shows a triple camera on one section, a considerably thick device when folded, and a very long and slim device when unfolded. It’s worth remembering that not all patents see the light of day so Samsung may never mass produce this device, or it may have a different purpose.

At MWC 2025, Chinese company Infinix presented the Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold, which was a concept device designed not only to be a smartphone but a hands-free fitness and entertainment device, as well as a compact camera. 

Samsung is therefore not the first to come up with the idea of a tri-folding flip phone, but it might be the company that gives the idea mass appeal.

Other rumours have suggested Samsung is also working on a tri-fold book-style folding device to rival the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate that recently saw a global launch outside of China.

It’s not yet clear if that device will arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, but based on rumors, if you’re eagerly awaiting a Samsung tri-folding device, it seems like the book-style version is closer to launch than the tri-folding flip phone in this patent.

