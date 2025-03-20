Apple iPhone 17 Pro might have more than one design change

We’re still several months away from the launch of Apple’s next iPhones, with the devices not expected to arrive until sometime in the second half of the year, typically September if previous patterns are followed. That hasn’t stopped the rumours surrounding the unannounced devices however, with the latest coming from a leaker that also revealed an apparent third-party case for the iPhone 17 Air this week.

Sonny Dickson has shared an image on X, which was picked up by Macrumors, showing a selection of what he claims are dummy models for the iPhone 17 series. Alongside the image, Dickson said: “Here’s another look at some iPhone 17 dummies, notice on the Pro models where the glass will change.”

The dummy models show a change in camera model for the iPhone 17 Pro models, with a shift to a housing that spans the width of the device. This is something that has also been rumoured for the Apple iPhone 17 Air, though while the iPhone 17 Pro models are still expected to have three camera lenses, the iPhone 17 Air is reported to have one, like the iPhone 16e.

The dummy models also seem to show a difference in material though. There have been some previous reports to suggest that Apple will not only move back to aluminium for the iPhone 17 Pro models, replacing the titanium frames currently offered with the iPhone 16 Pro models, but it’s claimed there will be more aluminium on the rear, with a smaller section of glass.

A report on The Information suggested this change would be to increase durability, whilst still allowing for wireless charging.

Dickson doesn’t offer anymore detail alongside the dummy image apart from the reference to the different materials, but the dummies shown are consistent with previous rumors and if true, it would be more significant shift in the rear design of the iPhone Pro models than we have seen for a number of years.

A lot can change in six months however, so take these dummies with a pinch of salt for now, but we’re down with a design shake up, are you?