4 reasons you’ll love my favorite Apple Fitness+ workout as much as I do

I’ve been an Apple Fitness+ subscriber since late 2024. Notice how I didn’t say I’ve been using Apple Fitness+ since then? It’s because it has taken me until recently to find a workout plan that keeps me coming back. I love it, and here are the four reasons I think you will too.

What’s the workout?

I’m just finishing the Three Perfect Weeks of Strength workout plan in Apple Fitness+. It was introduced at the beginning of 2025, and is the first extended workout plan specifically created by some of the Fitness+ trainers. There are four different workouts of 30 minutes each to do each week over a three week period, and as the name suggests, it’s focused on strength, but this single word doesn’t best describe the content.

When you hear strength, you may think about static exercises with dumbbells, and while this is part of the routine, there’s a lot more dynamic movement and use of body weight than you expect. Each workout focuses on either your whole body, upper body, or lower body, ensuring you don’t ignore the parts which may need the most work. Admit it, it’s something we all do. Lets get into why I’ve enjoyed Three Perfect Weeks of Strength more than any other online fitness routine I’ve tried.

Clear progression

Making sure there’s a clear path to improvement, and that you’re challenging yourself, is arguably the hardest part of working out on your own. Because this is a purposely designed three week course, there’s a noticeable increase in toughness and intensity as you progress through it. The first lesson of the first week is very different to the first lesson of your third week. The exercises are more intense, the length of time you do them for is longer, and the rest periods shorter.

The thing is, provided you’ve been following the plan, you’ll feel different by the time you get to week three. I know I have, and feeling a change in your body — no matter how small it may be — is extremely motivational. It’s where a lot of online workout routines fall down. If you don’t progress or challenge yourself, you won’t notice differences, and motivation falls off. Three Perfect Weeks of Strength avoids all that with its carefully constructed routines.

Fun routines to follow

The routines could be the best in the world, but if they’re not fun and you don’t like the trainers, you probably won’t carry on doing them. I think I’m very picky in this regard, but noted in my last piece on Apple Fitness+ how I found the trainers likable and the balance of ensuring they are motivational as well as being relatable was just right. Three Perfect Weeks of Strength has only increased my positivity towards them.

Each trainer is fun and engaging, and I trust that they’re showing me what works because I can see how hard they’re working too. It’ll sound like a small thing, but I like that I hear both British and American accents, and how each trainer has their own style that never feels generic. Making a good routine is only half the battle in getting me to stick with a plan, as I really need to like the people too. I have my personal favorites, but honestly, I like every one of the trainers guiding me through Three Perfect Weeks of Strength.

Everything works seamlessly

I think you need a lot of Apple gear to get the most out of Apple Fitness+, and working my way through these routines has reinforced this belief. An Apple Watch is practically an essential, but an iPhone will do if you don’t have one. I just like being able to control the workout on my wrist, so I can pause and restart easily if required, and the health data it collects is correct and not an estimate.

I also use an Apple TV, and watching on the big screen makes the workouts feel more inclusive, far more so than if I was following along on my phone, plus I can immediately see the right form too. If I want to follow one of the modified moves (two out of the three trainers on screen do a slight variation that makes it easier or harder) it’s much easier to see. I’ve had no problems with connectivity, even though I’m using a beta version of iOS and WatchOS, and I’m into the workout just moments after I turn on the TV. Fewer barriers mean fewer reasons to avoid a workout.

It solves a big problem with online workouts

The clear progression through Three Perfect Weeks of Strength keeps you motivated, and it also removes the other problem with trying to exercise using an online service: knowing what to do next. I found it hard to find a suitable workout to do after I’d finished the beginner workouts in Apple Fitness+. There are so many to choose from, and the search feature isn’t robust enough for me to find exactly what I want.

Wasting time trying to find a workout kills enthusiasm, and just repeating the same ones over and over again won’t help you progress. Everything I’ve already mentioned kept me coming back to Three Perfect Weeks of Strength, and not having to make any decisions about which workout to do made it easy to jump in, even though my time is often tight.

I’ll finish the workout plan in a few days time, and already intend to go back and start again, gradually increasing the amount of weight I use. The trainers say you can come back to the routines in this way, allowing you to continue to get fitter and stronger. But there will come a time when I want to do something else, and the old problem of not knowing what’s best to do next will reoccur.

I hope Three Perfect Weeks of Strength has been enough of a success that a sequel is already in the works. I don’t want it to reinvent the wheel, I want more of the same, just with new exercises, which I think reinforces just how much the team has already got right. Three Perfect Weeks of Strength arrived just as my free three-month trial was up. I genuinely think it stopped me canceling my subscription, and I’m so pleased I gave it a try. If anything you’ve read resonates with you, I think you’re going to love it too.