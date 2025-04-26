 Skip to main content
5 Razr Ultra 2025 features the Galaxy Z Flip 7 needs to have

By
Motorola Razr Ultra
Britta O'Boyle / Digital Trends

The world of clamshell folding phones has just gone Ultra, as Motorola has unveiled the first true flagship clamshell phone, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

The first flip phone with Ultra branding, the Razr Ultra 2025, offers a series of significant upgrades over other flip phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s the highest-priced flip phone yet, but it also offers substantial improvements that Samsung should adopt in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Here are five Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 features that Samsung should adopt in its next flip phone.

Bigger battery and faster charging

Moto Razr Ultra 2025 Pantone Mountain Trail with FSC-certified wood finish
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

My favorite feature of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is undoubtedly its larger battery and faster charging. The Razr Ultra 2025 boasts the largest battery and fastest charging capabilities in a flip phone to date, particularly when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The 4,700 mAh battery is considerably larger than the 4,000 mAh battery found in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s also paired with 68W charging, which offers a full day’s battery life in just eight minutes —a significant improvement over the 25W charging found in the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Battery and charging are the biggest challenges with the clamshell form factor, and the Razr Ultra 2025 proves that you don’t need to compromise on either, as long as you’re willing to use a phone that is slightly thicker and heavier.

Colorful finishes and materials

Moto Razr Ultra 2025 series colors and finishes
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

With its flip phones so far, Samsung has mostly opted for muted colors that don’t stray too far from the standard colors you’ll find on most phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in Yellow, Black, White, and Mint, with additional colors offered exclusively on Samsung’s website: Silver, Blue, and Peach.

While these are good-looking, they don’t compare to the vibrant and unique colors and finishes available on the Razr Ultra 2025. Motorola’s new flagship features four Pantone color-matched colors, with the Scarab model introducing Alcantara leather to smartphones for the first time.

Moto Razr Ultra 2025 Pantone Mountain Trail with FSC-certified wood finish
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Moto Razr Ultra 2025 in Rio Red
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Motorola Razr Ultra
Britta O’Boyle / Digital Trends

Two vegan leather finishes are reminiscent of previous Razr phones, with the Rio Red and Cabaret (hot pink) options offering continuity of earlier devices. The most interesting new Razr Ultra 2025 color is the Mountain Trail model, which reintroduces FSC-certified wood to Motorola phones for the first time in a decade.

Bigger displays

Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Moto Razr Ultra 2025 front display
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The best phones often push the boundaries of design in terms of maximizing screen real estate and minimizing the overall screen-to-body ratio. 

The Razr Ultra 2025 achieves this by further increasing the main display size to 7 inches, the largest of any clamshell phone yet, and one of the largest displays on any phone. Folded, the Razr Ultra 2025 features a 4-inch Cover Display designed to maximize the front display’s capabilities.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Moto Razr Ultra 2025 unfolded crease
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a smaller 6.7-inch main display, paired with a 3.4-inch Cover Display. The former is more than acceptable, but Samsung should increase the Cover Display size so it envelops the front of the phone, rather than using the folder-like design it has so far. 

Improved Cover Display software and AI

Motorola Razr Ultra
Britta O’Boyle / Digital Trends

In addition to a larger Cover Display, Samsung needs to improve the Cover Display experience significantly. The front display on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a curated set of panels and an experience that’s more akin to an advanced smartwatch than a small smartphone. 

The Good Lock modules allow you to install any app, but this requires you to enable this feature actively, and it’s not something every user will be aware of. Samsung does have some wonderful panels, but the overall Cover Display experience is not as good as it could be.

Motorola Razr Ultra
Britta O’Boyle / Digital Trends

The Razr Ultra 2025 continues Motorola’s trend of allowing you to use the Cover Display as a compact smartphone. You can add any app to one of the three app panels, as well as any smartphone widget to any of the three widget panels. There’s a selection of games that run on the Cover Display, you can use a full keyboard, and you can add shortcuts to your favorite contacts or features inside any app to the Communications Panel. 

Motorola also offers a vastly improved AI suite, with Moto AI designed to mix productivity and creativity in unique ways, while also providing you a choice of AI platforms. The Razr Ultra 2025 runs Google Gemini as the default assistant, but also brings Perplexity and Microsoft CoPilot to Android.

Moto Razr Ultra 2025 in Rio Red
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

These features are paired with Moto AI capabilities that enhance your life, such as Catch Me Up to summarize recent personal notifications, Pay Attention to initiate a voice recording with transcription, and Remember This to help you easily save screenshots that you can recall later. There’s also Next Move, which recognizes what’s on your screen and offers suggestions on what to do next, including creating musical playlists, generating images, or saving information so you can easily recall it later.

The Cover Display is much better, and Samsung needs to learn from the Razr Ultra 2025.

Better cameras

Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Moto Razr Ultra 2025 cameras
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are fairly similar to previous versions, but it’s time for Samsung to improve them as part of a revamp of the lineup. The 50MP main camera features an f/1.8 aperture, matching that of the Razr Ultra 2025. However, Motorola’s phone includes an in-sensor crop for 2x optical zoom.

The biggest need for improvement is the ultrawide and selfie cameras. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a dated 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 123° field of view, as well as a 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. In comparison, the Razr Ultra utilizes two 50MP modules for these purposes, which likely produce much better photos than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 does.

Moto Razr Ultra 2025 in Rio Red
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Razr Ultra 2025 is undoubtedly the first true flagship flip phone, addressing the key issues with flip phones thus far. Motorola has already captured 70% of the US flip phone market, and the Razr Ultra 2025 is likely to extend this lead further unless Samsung can significantly improve the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
