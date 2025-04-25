7 of our favorite iPhone colors since 2007

Table of Contents Table of Contents iPhone 5c (2013) – Green iPhone 6s/6s Plus (2015) Rose Gold iPhone 7/7 Plus (2016) – Jet Black iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max (2021) – Sierra Blue iPhone XR (2018) – Coral iPhone 11 (2019) – Midnight Green iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max (2022) – Deep Purple

It’s not very often that Apple introduces a new iPhone color. However, that’s what might happen when it reveals the iPhone 17 this fall. According to a report, the iPhone 17 Pro could launch in Sky Blue, a color currently found on new MacBook Air units.

With this in mind, we took an unofficial poll to see which previous iPhone colors were our favorites. We narrowed our list to seven in no particular order. Some of our favorites might surprise you.

Recommended Videos

iPhone 5c (2013) – Green

The green iPhone 5c, released in 2013, was a significant departure from Apple’s traditionally more conservative color palette for its iPhones. This vibrant, almost lime-like green was one of five cheerful colors offered for the 5c, alongside blue, pink, yellow, and white. Encased in a durable polycarbonate unibody, the green back panel had a glossy finish that felt smooth. The front of the device was black, creating a striking contrast with the bright green. This color option particularly appealed to a younger demographic and those looking for a more playful and expressive iPhone. The green iPhone 5c was powered by the A6 chip, the same chip found in the iPhone 5, and featured a 4-inch Retina display and an 8-megapixel iSight camera. While it didn’t have all the advanced features of the flagship iPhone 5s, released simultaneously, the green iPhone 5c offered a capable and stylish entry point into the iOS ecosystem, with its bold color being a key differentiator and a memorable aspect of the device.

iPhone 6s/6s Plus (2015) Rose Gold

The Rose Gold iPhone 6s and 6s Plus marked a significant moment in iPhone history as it was the first time Apple offered this distinct color option. The “Rose Gold” wasn’t a stark pink but a sophisticated blend of pink and gold hues, giving it an elegant and warm metallic appearance. This color quickly became incredibly popular, transcending the tech world and influencing trends in fashion and accessories. It appealed to a broad audience and was considered stylish and modern.

Beyond its captivating color, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus were notable for introducing 3D Touch, a pressure-sensitive technology that allowed users to access new shortcuts and preview content by pressing deeper on the screen. They were powered by the A9 chip, which offered significant performance improvements over their predecessors, and featured upgraded 12-megapixel iSight cameras capable of recording 4K video. The “S” generation iPhones also introduced “Live Photos,” which captured a short moment of motion and sound around a still photo. The Rose Gold finish, combined with these new features, made the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus highly desirable and solidified Rose Gold as an iconic color in the Apple lineup and the broader smartphone market.

iPhone 7/7 Plus (2016) – Jet Black

The Jet Black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus featured a glossy, deep black finish from a nine-step anodization process, creating a seamless aluminum and glass look. Apple claimed it was so dark you couldn’t see the transition between materials.

This appealing finish had a downside: Apple warned it was prone to micro-abrasions with use and recommended cases for protection. Despite this, demand for the Jet Black models remained high.

Beyond its unique color, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus introduced significant features, including the first IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a redesigned solid-state Home button with Taptic feedback, and removing the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. The iPhone 7 came with a single 12-megapixel rear camera, while the 7 Plus had a dual-camera system for optical zoom and Portrait mode. With the A10 Fusion chip, these models provided superior performance and efficiency, making the Jet Black finish a standout design element for this generation.

iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max (2021) – Sierra Blue

The Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were new and distinctive color options for Apple’s high-end iPhone lineup. This particular shade of blue was designed to be a sophisticated and calming tone, often described as a soft, almost powdery blue with a subtle hint of gray. It offered a more mature and understated alternative to some of Apple’s brighter blue options.

The Sierra Blue finish was applied to the surgical-grade stainless steel bands that frame the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, providing a premium and durable aesthetic. This color complemented the matte finish of the glass back on these models. The introduction of Sierra Blue was notable as it replaced the Pacific Blue that was available for the iPhone 12 Pro series, signaling Apple’s continued exploration of nuanced color options for their professional-grade devices.

Beyond its appealing color, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in any finish boasted significant upgrades, including the powerful A15 Bionic chip, a ProMotion display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, and a dramatically improved camera system with new sensors and lenses for all three rear cameras. The Sierra Blue option allowed users to enjoy these advanced features in a color that was both elegant and unique, contributing to the overall premium feel of the devices.

iPhone XR (2018) – Coral

The Coral iPhone XR was a standout color option, capturing attention with its vibrant hue. This “Coral” was a lively blend of pink and orange, leaning towards a bright salmon shade. It was one of six colors available for the iPhone XR, alongside Black, White, Blue, Yellow, and (PRODUCT)RED, reflecting Apple’s strategy to offer a diverse color palette for a broader audience.

Achieved through a seven-layer paint process, the aluminum band gave the Coral iPhone XR a rich depth and glossy finish that complemented the glass back. The black bezel contrasted nicely with the colorful back, enhancing the Liquid Retina LCD.

Positioned as a more affordable option, the iPhone XR retained many key features of the flagship iPhone XS and XS Max, including the powerful A12 Bionic chip. Its bold colors, especially Coral, significantly contributed to its appeal, allowing users to express their personality. The Coral iPhone XR became popular for those seeking a stylish and capable iPhone that stood out from traditional color offerings.

iPhone 11 (2019) – Midnight Green

The Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were sophisticated and distinctive color options that catered to users seeking a more understated yet unique aesthetic within Apple’s premium smartphone lineup. This particular shade of green was a deep, muted tone, almost appearing gray or black in certain lighting conditions but revealing its rich green hue upon closer inspection. It differed from the common silver, gray, and gold finishes typically associated with professional-grade devices.

The Midnight Green finish was applied to the textured matte glass back of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, providing a smooth and fingerprint-resistant surface. This matte finish contrasted elegantly with the polished surgical-grade stainless steel band that framed the devices. The overall effect was one of quiet luxury and sophistication.

The introduction of Midnight Green was significant as it was a new color for the Pro line, replacing the Space Gray of previous generations as the darker, more understated option. It quickly became popular among users who appreciated its subtle yet distinctive appearance.

Beyond its appealing color, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max boasted significant advancements, including a triple-camera system with Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses, the powerful A13 Bionic chip, and improved battery life. The Midnight Green option allowed users to enjoy these cutting-edge features in a modern and refined color, solidifying its place as a memorable and well-received color in the iPhone’s history.

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max (2022) – Deep Purple

The Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offered a striking color option, adding a vibrant yet sophisticated touch to Apple’s lineup. This deep, glossy hue commanded attention, giving the phones a premium appearance and distinguishing them from conventional colors.

The Deep Purple finish on the glass back complemented the color-matched aluminum frame, contributing to a sleek design. This bold color provided a visually interesting alternative to neutral options and appealed to users wanting to express individuality.

In addition to its appealing color, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max featured significant improvements, such as an enhanced Main camera with a larger sensor, a new front TrueDepth camera with autofocus, and a Photonic Engine for low-light performance. The A15 Bionic chip powered these devices, ensuring smooth performance. The Deep Purple option allowed users to enjoy these advancements in an elegant, eye-catching color, making it a popular choice within the iPhone 14 series.