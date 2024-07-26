 Skip to main content
A Deadpool phone is coming soon, and it looks ridiculous

If you’re a Deadpool fan, there may finally be a phone for you. Following a leak about the Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Edition, Himanshu Tandon, the head of Poco India, has confirmed that the phone is coming to market in a post on X (formerly Twitter), complete with a look at the back of the phone. There’s certainly no mistaking that this is a Deadpool and Wolverine phone. Both characters are front and center on the back in their classic poses. The phone as a whole is a vivid red with the Poco logo written in gold, and a little Deadpool mask is next to it on the LED flash.

Quite frankly, it looks great and exactly how we’d imagined a Deadpool phone would look. This is certainly a phone you don’t want to use a case with. Under the hood, the phone is a Poco F6, and despite being a limited edition, there don’t seem to be any hardware changes.

The Poco F6 has a 6.67-inch 2712 by 1220 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,400 nits peak brightness. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the rear, you get a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization and a secondary 8MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor. Under the hood, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. Overall, it’s a very capable upper-midrange phone at a reasonable price (approximately $400 if you convert).

Naturally, the phone is a limited-edition device, so it’s unlikely there will be a long production run. If you’re interested in the slick look, we recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later. As always, U.S. buyers are out of luck, as Poco only sells in international markets. Still, it’s a very cool device to look at, and it makes us wish that other manufacturers would release limited-edition versions like this.

And even if you can’t buy the Deadpool phone, you can still catch a screening of Deadpool & Wolverine.

