A fresh Windows Phone design homage may be coming from HMD

Human Mobile Devices, better known as HMD, may be doubling down on its efforts to bring back popular Windows Phone designs following the release of the HMD Skyline. A smartphone currently associated with the code name Sage has been leaked on X, formally Twitter, and it has a very familiar look.

It shares the Skyline’s very distinctive, Lumia 920-inspired shape with squared-off shoulders, a flat rear panel insert, and curves at each corner to make the phone more comfortable to hold. The camera module is an island, and sits in the top-left corner of the rear cover. Just like old Lumia Windows Phones, the Sage is shown in several fun colors — a dark green, a blue, and a red. The leaked images show an HMD logo in the center of the phone’s rear.

A further post from the account adds a series of specifications to the Sage. On the front, which isn’t shown in the leaked image, should be a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while two 50-megapixel cameras should sit inside the module on the back. Elsewhere it’s claimed the phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

However, the final specification leaks suggest the Sage will not be a flagship phone from HMD. Aside from being made from plastic, it will apparently use a Unisoc T760 processor. Released during the summer, the T760 chip has made an appearance in a few phones already, including the 150 British pound ($195) Motorola Moto G35. However, we can forgive this if the price is right, and we continue to love HMD’s decision to bring back the effortlessly good-looking Windows Phone device designs.

What we don’t know is whether the Sage is an actual future smartphone from HMD, but the account leaking the information has been active since 2023 and has posted a variety of HMD-specific details, so there is a degree of credibility to the leak. However, at the moment it’s still unofficial. HMD has only recently announced the Fusion, which is a take on modular phones, in addition to the Skyline back in July. It’s also on a mission to help kids reduce the amount of time they spend using phones via feature phones like the Nokia 3210 and the Barbie Phone.