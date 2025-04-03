A new cheap phone touting major camera performance is on the horizon

April might have one just begun but it’s looking like it could shape up to be a very busy month for phones. We’ve heard plenty of chatter around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge that is expected to launch in the middle of the month and OnePlus is also expected to debut its OnePlus 13T in April too.

But the latest report suggests Nothing’s sub-brand CMF might also have something to bring to the April smartphone party. The company has teased the arrival of a new device on X, and as spotted by MySmartPrice, that device’s landing page then appeared on India’s commerce site, Flipkart before swiftly being taken down.

Recommended Videos

There’s plenty to go off though. The official teaser for a new device was posted to CMF by Nothing’s X account earlier today, 3 April, with an orange GIF revealing the camera housing and the accompanying post reading: “In search of the perfect shot. Coming soon”. It didn’t reveal a name or anything for the new device, but it’s thought it will be called the CMF Phone 2, following on from the CMF Phone 1 that launched in July 2024.

With the teaser posted on X being orange, it also suggests the upcoming device will be available in orange, like the CMF Phone 1 was. According to MySmartPrice, it is possible CMF will also announce other products alongside the phone, including earbuds and a smartwatch.

What specs might the CMF Phone 2 have?

Previous rumours have suggested the CMF Phone 2 will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 is expected to be running the show, along with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging.

Like the most recent Nothing Phone (3a) and previous Nothing phones, it’s expected that the CMF Phone 2 will feature the Essential Key and run on Android with the Nothing OS overlay. The teaser for the CMF Phone 2 of course places a focus on camera, and while nothing is confirmed, it’s thought this camera could be made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera meanwhile, is said to be 16-megapixels.

For now, the only thing that is officially confirmed is that something is coming soon, and the camera is a key area of focus. For everything else, we are going to have to wait a little longer to find out what CMF brings, and when it brings it.