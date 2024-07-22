 Skip to main content
A new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL leak has revealed lots of important specs

Leaked render of Google Pixel 9 Pro XL by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL render OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

We are about three weeks away from Google announcing its new smartphone lineup — the Google Pixel 9 series. As a result, numerous rumors are circulating about these new handsets. Recently, someone posted photos on the XDA Forums claiming to be of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. 

According to the leaked photos by user Pourelle, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Until now, no Pixel phone has been shipped with more than 12GB of RAM.

Furthermore, the leak suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 5400 modem, unlike the Exynos 5300 modem found on the Pixel 8 series. Samsung had announced the new modem earlier this year, claiming it could deliver data throughput speeds of 14.79Gbps.  The Exynos 5400 is built on the same 4nm process as Google’s Tensor G4, which is expected to be featured in the Pixel 9 series.

The upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the first “XL” Pixel phone since the Google Pixel 4 XL launch in 2019. The new handset is expected to have many of the same features as the incoming Pixel 9 Pro but with a larger display. We anticipate a 6.5-inch display compared to the smaller phone’s 6.1-inch display.

Like the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to feature primary, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras — and perhaps a new camera visor.

At a Made by Google event, Google will announce the two phones, along with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on Tuesday, August 13.

Last week, Google teased the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on YouTube. Both videos didn’t give much away except noting that they will each feature Google Gemini, one of the company’s AI tools.  A new video tease highlighting the Pixel 9 Pro XL is almost certain set to arrive anytime before August 13.

