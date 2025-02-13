What we know about this odd Galaxy S25 Ultra camera problem

Early Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers are experiencing a camera bug on the flagship device. Luckily, Samsung has addressed the problem and is promising a fix.

As users on Reddit and Samsung’s community forum noted, the camera glitch affects how photos come out in night mode. Tom’s Guide later confirmed the issue, saying it concerns the phone’s 200MP primary camera.

It explains, “this is clearly a problem that stems from the phone’s image processing with night mode photos. Further, it also includes “odd artifacting elements closer to the edges.”

The images below show how there are three bands running horizontally across the photos.

In response, a Samsung spokesperson says, “We are aware of a limited number of cases where images appear blurred when taking photos in Night Mode on Galaxy S25 Ultra and have issued a fix to resolve in the next software update rolling out starting this week.”

Early bugs are common on new phones and often involve camera software. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra also suffered from early camera issues that were quickly resolved.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces several new features over the previous model. These include an all-new chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a slightly tweaked camera system, an informational “Now Brief,” new AI features, and more. The phone is joined in the latest lineup by the regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

We expect a bug fix for the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera problem to be released by Samsung soon.