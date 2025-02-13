 Skip to main content
What we know about this odd Galaxy S25 Ultra camera problem

By
Prakhar Khanna holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Early Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers are experiencing a camera bug on the flagship device. Luckily, Samsung has addressed the problem and is promising a fix.

As users on Reddit and Samsung’s community forum noted, the camera glitch affects how photos come out in night mode. Tom’s Guide later confirmed the issue, saying it concerns the phone’s 200MP primary camera.

It explains, “this is clearly a problem that stems from the phone’s image processing with night mode photos. Further, it also includes “odd artifacting elements closer to the edges.”

The images below show how there are three bands running horizontally across the photos.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera issue example. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera issue example.

In response, a Samsung spokesperson says, “We are aware of a limited number of cases where images appear blurred when taking photos in Night Mode on Galaxy S25 Ultra and have issued a fix to resolve in the next software update rolling out starting this week.”

Early bugs are common on new phones and often involve camera software. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra also suffered from early camera issues that were quickly resolved.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces several new features over the previous model. These include an all-new chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a slightly tweaked camera system, an informational “Now Brief,” new AI features, and more. The phone is joined in the latest lineup by the regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

We expect a bug fix for the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera problem to be released by Samsung soon.

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This is why I love Circle to Search on the Galaxy S25 series
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Since the Galaxy S24 series was launched last year, phone makers have focused heavily on adding AI to every facet of their smartphones. Apple launched Apple Intelligence last year — which brought a different, more personal, approach to AI with the iPhone 16 — a few months after Google unveiled Gemini for Android.

Despite Google waiting to launch the full suite of Gemini features for a few months, one of the key features had already launched on the Galaxy S24. Circle to Search allows you to search for anything displayed on your screen using AI, and as I discovered when selling my mother’s home last year, it makes it super easy to understand the value of items without needing to search for them by name.

Read more
We just got more details on the Oppo Find X8 Mini. Here’s what we know
The back of the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

The Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to launch in March alongside the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro, but we haven't had much information on its specs, design, or features until now. Tipster Digital Chat Station shared information on Weibo detailing a few details that we didn't already know.

According to the leak, the Find X8 Mini will feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen at 1216x2640 resolution. It could also have narrow bezels, although the exact size of those is still up in the air. That could put the Find X8 Mini at a similar size to the Pixel 9 Pro, and quite a bit smaller than the Find X8 Pro's 6.78-inch display.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 Edge may be even slimmer than we expected
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 molds

The clue about what makes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge special is in the name, but exactly how slim are we talking? The most up-to-date speculation puts the phone at a mere 5.84mm thick, even slimmer than has been suggested already. It brings the device’s dimensions far closer to some of the thinnest phones ever made.

Until now, the Galaxy S25 Edge -- previously known as the Galaxy S25 Slim -- was expected to be 6.4mm thick, which although definitely thin, wasn’t groundbreaking. The latest comes from well-known phone leaker Ice Universe, apparently quoting another well-known phone leaker, OnLeaks. In a message on the Chinese social network Weibo, it’s stated the Edge’s dimensions will be 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm.

Read more