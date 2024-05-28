 Skip to main content
A significant Galaxy S24 Ultra update might be coming soon

By
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung released a big software update for the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra in March that included camera-related improvements. An even more significant update could arrive as early as this summer for the already impressive smartphone.

On X (formerly Twitter), Samsung leaker Ice Universe notes that testing on the upcoming One 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra has begun. That update is expected to “include a lot of camera updates” and is considered the “biggest update of S24 since its release.”

While the exact release date and the update’s new features remain a mystery, Ice Universe suggests that it should coincide with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch. Samsung is slated to unveil these devices and the Galaxy Watch 7 at an event on Wednesday, July 10, in Paris.

As many folks on X have noted, Samsung typically doesn’t offer a UI x.1.1 updates for its regular-shaped phones, so this could prove significant.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s quad-lens rear camera system was already impressive when the phone was released earlier this year. It features a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, two 10MP telephoto sensors, and a 12MP front camera.

Since its release, the phone has received software updates that have added new-and-improved features. These features include lowlight images and image color enhancements in Samsung’s Expert RAW app, improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode, and 480 x 480 resolution support when recording Instant Slow-Mo videos. Tweaks to portrait mode, enhanced zoom, night mode, and more have also arrived since the phone, along with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, arrived in January.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
