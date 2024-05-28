A significant Galaxy S24 Ultra update might be coming soon

Samsung released a big software update for the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra in March that included camera-related improvements. An even more significant update could arrive as early as this summer for the already impressive smartphone.

On X (formerly Twitter), Samsung leaker Ice Universe notes that testing on the upcoming One 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra has begun. That update is expected to “include a lot of camera updates” and is considered the “biggest update of S24 since its release.”

While the exact release date and the update’s new features remain a mystery, Ice Universe suggests that it should coincide with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch. Samsung is slated to unveil these devices and the Galaxy Watch 7 at an event on Wednesday, July 10, in Paris.

As many folks on X have noted, Samsung typically doesn’t offer a UI x.1.1 updates for its regular-shaped phones, so this could prove significant.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s quad-lens rear camera system was already impressive when the phone was released earlier this year. It features a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, two 10MP telephoto sensors, and a 12MP front camera.

Since its release, the phone has received software updates that have added new-and-improved features. These features include lowlight images and image color enhancements in Samsung’s Expert RAW app, improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode, and 480 x 480 resolution support when recording Instant Slow-Mo videos. Tweaks to portrait mode, enhanced zoom, night mode, and more have also arrived since the phone, along with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, arrived in January.

