 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

A Spanish adventure changed my mind about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera

By
A person taking a photo with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 44 seconds ago

As I sat listening to Xiaomi and Leica talk about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra during its long, in-depth launch event at MWC 2025 I wondered, had I not given the camera a fair trial? It’s not that the phone or camera scored badly in my review, but the team went out of its way to talk about how hard it had worked on it, and I just hadn’t quite seen the magic they were going to great lengths to emphasize.

Over the next few days I went on a photographic adventure around Barcelona, Spain (the location for MWC 2025), exploring it with fresh eyes and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in my hand, to see if I could find the magic I had initially thought was missing, that the company claimed was so deeply embedded in it.

Recommended Videos

Fresh location, fresh eyes

A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In my review of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra I took photos in locations I know well. I didn’t have the opportunity to visit new spots, and I wasn’t off doing anything special which would give me the chance to stretch the camera’s ability at the time. It’s an ideal situation for a straight review, as I know these places and how things should look in photos. I can quickly come to a conclusion, but it’s not a creatively exciting process, and not emotive to me personally at all.

Related

I haven’t been to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain since 2019, and I was staying in an entirely new part of the city for my return visit in 2025. The weather was agreeable too, making it the ideal opportunity to do some exploration and see if the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera would fire up my creativity in a way it hadn’t during my review. There’s something special about walking around a city you thought you knew, but finding it very different to before. It’s a time when you want a great camera with you.

I’m not a professional photographer and need a fast, versatile, and capable camera to help me take the photos I imagine in my minds-eye. Xiaomi talked about the 15 Ultra’s cameras being designed to replicate the camera lenses a pro photographer would have in their camera bag, and sure enough, I never once felt it was missing a lens option. I mostly switched between the 23mm 1x main camera and the 4.3x zoom (the equivalent of a 100mm lens), plus I experimented with the different Leica shooting styles — Leica Vibrant and Leica Authentic — along with the fantastic Leica Black and White filter.

Firing up my creativity

What I found was a different camera to the one I had reviewed — more engaging, inspiring, and creative. The more I played around with the filters and lenses, the more photos I’d take, and the more I stretched myself to come up with new angles, framing, and subjects. The more I used the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the more I enjoyed it. I was beginning to see the magic Xiaomi assured me was there.

I also had the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro with me, but I never once felt the need to use either of those phones to capture the photo I wanted. I’ve used the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera a lot, but I don’t think it has quite the same appeal as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera either. The Xiaomi’s features are fun yet still considered, in a way that Apple and Samsung phone’s are not, and a lot of that comes from Leica’s involvement.

A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s also no push to use AI. Xiaomi didn’t even really talk about AI during the launch event, and the 15 Ultra’s camera feels quite normal because of it. There are a few AI features in the editing app, but it’s not the focus of the camera or the phone. The editing app is decent, but I found the automatic enhancement option often made photos look worse rather than better. A few simple tweaks to the contrast, saturation, and brightness was usually sufficient to get the look I wanted.

Learning more about the camera

A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera is capable enough to indulge my creativity, and I hadn’t really seen that until I spent time with it in Barcelona. What does that mean to you? If you’ve got an idea for a photo in your head, but aren’t quite sure how to take it in real life, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s ability will help you do it. Not every phone camera can do this, and if you’re at all interested in mobile photography, then you’re going to love experimenting and growing with it. It’s also really fast, and I could quickly take street-photography style pictures without having to stop and stare.

I did still encounter some problems though. It’s often reluctant to focus on specific areas when using the 4.3x zoom, even after repeatedly tapping on the screen to prompt it, and you can lose opportunities because of it. The camera isn’t always fond of backlighting, and can under expose to compensate, plus in low light there’s a haziness to photos shot at 4.3x which really shows up when you crop the image. That’s really all though. It’s a 9/10 camera on a technical level, and I loved having it with me on my mini Spanish adventure.

A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

However, I noted in my review the camera didn’t quite have the same character as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and I still think this is true. Switch between Leica Vibrant and Leica Authentic and the image processing definitely changes, but I don’t think one is necessarily more visually pleasing than the other. I love the black and white filter though, especially as it stays in place until you switch to another style even after closing the camera app, and appreciate how it’s usable in lowlight too, where it adds a lovely grain to the final image and detail remains consistent with photos taken without a filter. I used it a lot more than I expected.

Better than I first thought?

1 of 6
A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I have changed my mind about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera. There’s so much depth and ability that it simply couldn’t be fully assessed after a week and a few hundred photos in my local area. It needs your attention and a willingness to make an effort to get the best from it. The magic Xiaomi promised is there, but you’ll only find it if you experiment with it, and I think it needs an adventure, no matter how small, to really bring it out.

I also think the Xiaomi 15 Ultra brought out the best of my own photographic ability too. I took photos that I felt went beyond simple vacation-style snaps, and captured the city that I personally saw and explored. I looked more, by which I mean I took notice of the streets and the people, as I tried to spot opportunities where the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera would shine. It was fun, and very few phone cameras make me feel that way.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

This is ultimately what I look for when I use a phone camera. Sure, it needs to be technically competent, but it needs to have the versatility to engage and urge me to be creative. I didn’t feel much of that before I went to Barcelona and spent many extra hours taking photos with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. While I still don’t think it’s quite as good as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s camera, I came away from Spain knowing I’d found the magic I first thought was lacking from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The phone I’m most excited about in 2025 is not an iPhone
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera.

I’m usually pretty excited about every new or upcoming phone release, and although a lot of my time at the moment is spent thinking about the intriguing Apple iPhone 17 Air, and I continue to love my iPhone 16 Pro Max, it's another smartphone that has got me all hot under the collar. It’s the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the sequel to my favorite camera phone of 2024, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, while I’m really keen to see it, I’m also very aware it has a great deal to live up to.
It’s the best of Leica and Xiaomi

Xiaomi has an ongoing partnership with camera maker Leica, and the 14 Ultra truly represents what the two are capable of when working together. I’d already seen how committed Leica was to mobile photography when it worked with Huawei, and I can track back my enjoyment of photography to some of the first Leica and Huawei phones, such as the Huawei P9 and Mate 10 Pro.

Read more
The Vivo X200 Ultra could launch with a much more powerful camera sensor
Man holding Vivo X200 Pro with Zeiss lenses up to his face.

When Vivo launched the x200 lineup last year, it teased an Ultra model but said we wouldn't see it until 2025. While we're still not clear on a release date, we've learned a few details about the upcoming flagship's camera setup that have us excited. A tipster leaked the information on Weibo and revealed several key details about what to expect from this handset.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is said to have a three-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. If that sounds a little familiar, it's because the Vivo X200 Pro has the same main and telephoto units. What sets the X200 Ultra apart is the sensor for its ultrawide. A 1/2.76-inch sensor will allow much more light to enter, making it ideal for taking higher-resolution shots even in dim conditions.

Read more
Camera fans are going to love the design of this upcoming phone
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra in its plastic case.

A partnership between China’s Xiaomi and Germany’s Leica Camera AG has been going strong since 2022. A new leak suggests their collaboration with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra may deepen.

A report from Innogyan (via Android Authority) has leaked a hands-on image of the forthcoming flagship device, which seems to take inspiration from the iconic Leica M11 camera. As Android Authority explains, the leaked image should be viewed horizontally to more clearly see Xiaomi’s design influences. Leaker Smart Pikachu has also shared several color variations alongside the Leica M11 camera to highlight this connection further.

Read more