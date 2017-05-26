New Acer tablet has quantum dot technology, just like those super-desirable TVs

Why it matters to you Tablets are awesome for watching movies, so you'd want the best screen possible. Acer's new model uses the same tech as the best TVs on the market.

If you’ve been looking at a new television recently, you’ve probably come across the phrase “quantum dots,” a technology that enhances the screen’s colors. What you may not know, is you don’t have to buy a TV to enjoy the vibrant joys of quantum dot technology, because Acer has launched a tablet that uses it. It’s the Iconia Tab 10, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Acer’s not giving a massive amount away about the new tablet just yet, having announced it ahead of the Computex 2017 technology show in Taipei, Taiwan, where it will be shown for the first time. The screen almost certainly measures 10 inches, and is an IPS2 LCD panel with Acer’s usual wide viewing angle. We don’t know the resolution yet. The quantum dot technology, according to Acer, gives the display a wider color range with plenty of brightness, deep saturation, and improved color accuracy.

A MediaTek quad-core processor powers Android 7.0 Nougat, which includes a selection of special software tools designed by Acer. Examples include gestures to quickly open an app, a memory and storage cleaner, and guest modes for when you’re handing the tablet over to others.

The body is under 9mm thick, yet still manages to pack in a set of four five-magnet speakers and a special subwoofer, to really make the most of movies and games played on the colorful display. Acer’s MediaMaster visual and audio enhancements let you tune the performance to your liking. Finally, the battery inside will provide up to eight hours of use, and although we can see there’s a camera on the back of the body, the resolution isn’t known.

The Iconia Tab 10 has been announced relatively early. The release is apparently scheduled for October in the United Kingdom, with prices and exact specifications to be confirmed closer to the time. Acer’s also not saying anything about the international availability of the tablet. If quantum dot technology intrigues you, read Digital Trends complete guide on it here.