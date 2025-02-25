 Skip to main content
Adobe brings Photoshop to the iPhone with AI editing tools

By
Adobe Photoshop app for iPhone For fun filters
Adobe

Adobe has launched a new Photoshop app for iPhones, bringing advanced tools such as masking, targeted adjustments, and layer control to the mobile platform. So far, the company has only offered a watered-down experience with the Photoshop Express app for mobile devices.

The new Photoshop app also comes with its own subscription plan that offers access to all the editing tools and premium stock assets across the app and an expanded web-based version.

Adobe claims the app has been built from scratch and that a majority of the pro-level tools have been optimised to offer the best mobile editing experience. Users will get access to workflows such as asset blending and compositing via layers and masks.

Adobe Photoshop app for iPhone and Web
Adobe

The well-received Tap Select tool is here to stay, letting users select and edit specific elements in their photos. Adobe says the whole workflow will be integrated with other pro-grade editing software such as Adobe Fresco, Lightroom, and Express.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“The introduction of Photoshop’s new mobile app marks the first time image editing and design features and capabilities at this level of power, precision and control have been available for free in a single mobile,” says the company.

Adobe Photoshop app for iPhone With before and a
Adobe

Another notable aspect of the Photoshop mobile app is the addition of AI-powered editing tools via the Adobe Firefly stack. This one opens the doors for fun edits such as removing objects, expanding the canvas, and adding new objects to the frame using AI.

Google already offers similar AI-assisted editing features in the Photos app, and brands such as OnePlus and Samsung have also adopted a similar approach for their respective mobile gallery apps in 2025.

Adobe Photoshop app for iPhone
Adobe

All the niceties Adobe is promising for the Photoshop app and the updated web version come with a subscription package. The new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan is priced at $7.99 per month, and an annual tier priced at $69.99 is also on the table.

This subscription offers access to cross-device sync facility, thousands of fonts, unlimited typography options, tools such as Magic Wand and Object Select, Content-aware Fill, and more.

The new Photoshop app for iPhone is now available to download, while an Android version will arrive later this year. The web client, on the other hand, is compatible with mainstream browsers such as Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

