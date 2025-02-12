Affordable phone with no camera bump? This could be it

It has been a busy week for news regarding the Google Pixel 9a. More information about its design surfaced just days after the likely colors for the new budget phone leaked.

In exclusive news, Android Headlines has released official renders of the new phone, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday, February 17 in just one week. The images reveal that the rear camera system on the Pixel 9a is designed to be flush with the back of the phone. This contrasts with the other Google Pixel 9 series models, such as the Pixel Pro XL, which feature a protruding camera bar.

The new phone’s rear camera system is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 13-megapixel ultrawide. The front-facing camera is also 13-megapixels.

The Pixel 9a will be available in four colors: Peony, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain, similar to the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. This phone is expected to be slightly larger than the Pixel 8a due to its increased battery size, which will offer a capacity of 5,100mAh. Notably, this battery capacity will be the largest ever for a Pixel phone, surpassing even that of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Google is anticipated to price its most affordable Pixel model at $499 for the 128GB version, while an additional $100 will upgrade the storage to 256GB. The Pixel 9a is expected to hit the market soon, coinciding with the arrival of the next-generation iPhone SE. This new iPhone, which has not been updated in three years, will likely feature a 6.1-inch display for the first time, matching the size of the Pixel 9a’s display.