 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

AI browsers are coming for phones, but not from the big players

By
Representation of Comet browser on mobile phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Over the past few days, I’ve tested a new AI-first browser called Comet, developed by Perplexity. The browser is still in an invite-only stage, and preference is given to users with a Perplexity subscription. The company, however, already has grand plans for the mobile platform. 

Perplexity is already working on a mobile version of the Comet browser and talking with smartphone brands to pre-install it on their devices. In a conversation with The Verge, CEO Aravind Srinivas mentioned that a mobile version of the browser was in development and will co-exist alongside the Perplexity mobile app. 

What’s coming?

“Some people are going to use the standalone Comet app, just like how they use Chrome or Safari, and it’s okay,” Srinivas said on the Decoder podcast. He mentioned that users will be able to interact with any webpage using AI, and that voice-based interactions will be a part of the package. 

Perplexity Assistant running in the background.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Perplexity co-founder also revealed that the app will be available for both Android and iOS, mentioning Google’s Chromium and Apple’s WebKit foundations for web browsers. On the desktop version, Perplexity’s Comet browser is built atop the Chromium engine, which powers Chrome and Edge among other web browsers. 

Recommended Videos

But developing a web browser is only one part of the equation. Wrangling a share out of Chrome’s massive user base is an entirely different ballgame. And that’s where Perplexity is hoping some brand partnerships will yield positive results.

A big chess move

The company is planning to join hands with smartphone brands so that the Comet app will come pre-installed on their hardware. “It’s not easy to convince mobile OEMs to change the default browser to Comet from Chrome,” Srinivas told Reuters

Running Perplexity on OnePlus Pad 2.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Perplexity already has a similar deal in place with Motorola, which entails pre-installation of the Perplexity mobile app on smartphones. The AI company also created custom system-level optimizations that allow users to directly summon Perplexity using the Moto AI bundle, handle emails, control music playback, and make restaurant bookings. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Srinivas admitted that the road ahead won’t be easy. Google already has deals in place with Android smartphone brands that involve pre-installation and the setting up of Chrome as the default browser out of the box. Some of these stipulations are under antitrust scrutiny.

The browser landscape, however, is shifting rapidly. Google has already integrated AI mode within Search to do essentially what Perplexity’s answering engine does. Additionally, my experiments with Dia and Opera browser tell me that browsers with AI agents, or AI-powered action skills, are the next big frontier.

In the meantime, OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT and one of the biggest AI players in the world — is reportedly working on its web browser, as well. The company already has agentic products such as Operator and ChatGPT agent out there. Moreover, it also has a deal in place with Apple that deeply integrates ChatGPT capabilities with Siri and across the Apple Intelligence stack.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

4 big battery phones the OnePlus 13T will need to compete with
OnePlus 13T

People always say that big things come in small packages. That may just be the case for the OnePlus 13T, the first T model in the OnePlus phone line in three years. It's a little smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model thanks to its 6.32-inch OLED display and a weight of 185 grams, but OnePlus recently revealed on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it will house (translated) "the world’s first 6,260mAh glacier battery." That breaks the record held by the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which had a 6,100mAh battery.

A 6,260mAh battery guarantees a longer lifespan -- and, in turn, more screen time -- for people looking to get their hands on the OnePlus 13T. However, it's not going to be the only phone on the market with a larger-than-life battery. Other phones that have come before it come pretty close in battery size and energy -- the latter of which OnePlus has not given much information of in terms of charging power and speed. Here are four big battery phones that the OnePlus 13T will have to keep up with once it releases.

Read more
Expert reveals the phones AI fans need to push Gemini & ChatGPT to the limit
Person holding a phone depicting Micron's UFS 4.1 storage module.

One of the most obvious — and honestly, the dullest —trends within the smartphone industry over the past couple of years has been the incessant talk about AI experiences. Silicon warriors, in particular, often touted how their latest mobile processor would enable on-device AI processes such as video generation.

We’re already there, albeit not completely. Amidst all the hype show with hit-and-miss AI tricks for smartphone users, the debate barely ever went beyond the glitzy presentations about the new processors and ever-evolving chatbots.

Read more
Samsung’s the reason Apple’s first foldable phone is coming
Concept render of a foldable iPhone in a fully open state.

Next year, Apple is largely expected to release its very first foldable iPhone. The new device will come many years after companies like Apple, Google, and many others have already released multiple generations of foldable phones. We’re learning more about why Apple waited so long to join the market. The answer is somewhat surprising.

According to BusinessKorea (via 9to5Mac), earlier this year, Samsung was able to meet Apple’s quality requirements for the new phone’s display. Before this, none of Apple’s display suppliers could remove, to Apple’s satisfaction, a visible crease that had been a long-running annoyance for users of earlier foldable phones. Samsung succeeded by working closely with hinge supplier Amphenol, which makes hinges for MacBooks.

Read more