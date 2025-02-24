The AirTag 2 could release as soon as May, according to a new leak

The Apple AirTag 2 could be available as soon as May, according to the latest tip from leaker Kosutami. In a post on X, Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) revealed the next-gen AirTags could arrive in “May or June,” although they did not share a source for the information.

This fits reports from last year in which Mark Gurman suggested the AirTag 2 wouldn’t arrive until mid-2025. The popular item trackers haven’t seen an upgrade since their initial launch in 2021, and many fans are eager for a new release. The follow-up device has been rumored since 2022, but Apple said the AirTag 2 was delayed because of an over-production of the first model.

https://x.com/Kosutami_Ito/status/1893941895761444872

Apple hasn’t given much information about the AirTag 2. Most of the rumors have come from inside sources like Mark Gurman, but we do expect a few upgrades to come alongside the product launch.

The AirTag 2 is expected to have a more robust design and more secure speakers. This is a particularly crucial upgrade; the AirTag beeps to help users locate lost items, but bad actors have used the devices to stalk and harass people — and these same actors removed the speaker housing first to make the device harder to detect.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the AirTag 2 is not expected to have a rechargeable battery, either. The new model will likely continue to use the same CR2032 batteries as the original, but thankfully, those batteries have become easier to find in recent years.

The second generation of AirTag trackers should be easier to find, if the rumors about a new UWB (ultra wide band) chip proves true. This upgrade would allow the Precision Finding feature to more accurately pinpoint the location of the AirTag 2.

Kosutami is known for collecting Apple prototypes, but they have a somewhat spotty track record with leaks. This prediction lines up with previous sources, but exercise healthy skepticism until Apple makes an official announcement.