Alcatel 1X Evolve announced for Metro by T-Mobile

Not everyone needs a top-of-the-line flagship smartphone. If your needs aren’t particularly high-tech, or you just need a cheap phone to serve as a backup, then Alcatel’s range of budget handsets is worthy of your attention. The Alcatel 1X Evolve is the newest addition to its lineup, and it joins the Alcatel 1X and the Alcatel 1. Here’s everything you need to know.

While it’s not rocking the latest modern bezel-free looks, the Alcatel 1X Evolve isn’t a bad looking budget phone. Like the other Alcatel 1 models, the 1X Evolve sports an 18:9 display with slim bezels around the edges — the iPhone XS this isn’t, but it’s not bad looking at all. A 5.34-inch LCD display sits on the front, and it’s protected by 2D Dragontrail glass. Flip the phone over and you’ll find an attractive Blue Suede soft touch polycarbonate back panel.

Inside, there’s a quad-core 1.1GHz processor, along with 2GB of RAM. The 1X Evolve comes with a meager 16GB of RAM (and roughly 7GB of that is taken up by the Android operating system), but thankfully it comes with MicroSD support, so you can boost storage by up to an additional 32GB. While you shouldn’t expect to run the latest games on this setup, it should suffice for basic day-to-day tasks.

There’s an 8-megapixel camera lens on the back, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter around the front. It’ll take video up to 1080p Full HD resolutions at 30 frames per second. It’s charged by Micro USB port, and the 2,460mAh should be capable of at least a day’s worth of use from the phone’s efficient hardware.

Unlike some other Alcatel budget models, the Alcatel 1X Evolve will not be running Android Go, the super-slim and downsized version of Android. Instead, you’ll find fully featured Android 8.1 Oreo on here, with access to all the features you expect, including the Google Assistant.

Interested in checking out the Alcatel 1X Evolve? The phone will be available in the U.S. from December 10, and it will be found exclusively from Metro by T-Mobile. Alcatel hasn’t shared pricing details for the Alcatel 1X Evolve yet, but as soon as details are shared, we’ll update this article with the price you can expect to pay.

