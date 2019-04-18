Digital Trends
Mobile

The Avalon V is Alcatel’s first Verizon-exclusive smartphone

Christian de Looper
By

Alcatel, a budget smartphone-maker owned by TCL, is trying to make a greater push into the U.S., and to that end, it has announced a new phone — the Alcatel Avalon V. It’s available on Verizon, the first time the company has released a phone through the the carrier, though it has sold devices on other major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T. Almost all Alcatel phones fall in the mid-range to budget category, and the Avalon V is no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alcatel’s new $100 phone.

Design and display

There’s nothing special about the Avalon V’s design — it looks like a traditional smartphone, with thick edges surrounding the screen. On the front is a 5.34-inch display, with a 960 x 480 resolution. That means you shouldn’t expect a sharp-looking screen. The back of the phone is made of a textured, which adds a nice grip, as well as a single-lens camera, along with Alcatel and Verizon’s logos.

The device is around 0.37-inches thick, and comes in suede gray. On the bottom, there’s a MicroUSB port for charging. That’s a little disappointing to see, as USB Type-C is far more prevalent and offers faster charging. The Nokia 3.1 Plus has a Type-C charger, for example, and it costs just $160. Thankfully, there is a headphone jack on the device.

Specs and camera

Under the hood, the Avalon V offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage — though if you want more storage there’s a MicroSD card slot, which supports up to 32GB of expansion. Powering it all is a 2,460mAh battery, which isn’t massive, but should get most users through a day of use. Alcatel says the phone will last 18 hours of talk time on a charge — the low screen resolution should help.

The main camera has 5 megapixels, which supports video at up to a 1,080p resolution. The front-facing camera sits in at 2-megapixels, so expect poor quality selfies.

The phone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, and we don’t expect it to get many software updates, if any at all. It does come with Google Lens right out of the box, meaning you’ll be able to use Google’s innovative computer vision tech for object recognition, though most Android phones have this feature baked in.

Price and availability

The Alcatel Avalon V is now available from Verizon for $100.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Up Next

All Xbox One games with mouse and keyboard support
Black Shark 2 hands-on review
Product Review

BlackShark 2 is the unholy offspring of a smartphone and a Nintendo Switch

The Black Shark 2 is a gaming phone through-and-through, from the glowing logo on the back to its serious performance, and even a controller add-on.
Posted By Andy Boxall
razer phone 2 news 2018 lifestyle shoot2 4
Mobile

The black satin Razer Phone 2 is now available for $500

The Razer Phone 2 is finally here, and it's got upgraded specs, that super-smooth 120Hz display, and an updated design. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Razer Phone 2.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
lg g8 thinq vs v50 review 19
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ smartphone is now available for purchase unlocked

At Mobile World Congress 2019, LG finally took the wraps off of the LG G8 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone. The device features an edge-to-edge display, upgraded specs, and what LG calls the Z Camera.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Moto Z3 review
Product Review

The Moto Z3 is a solid phone, but don't buy it for 5G just yet

Motorola’s flagship smartphone of 2018 looks exactly like its mid-range smartphone of 2018, but powered by a processor from 2017. It’s still a great-performing phone for $480, and it will be the first upgradable 5G smartphone next year.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

Leaker claims we'll be saying hello to the new OnePlus 7 range on May 14

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new pop-up front camera, too. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
decluttr iphone 6 deal apple review screen 1 800x534 c
Deals

Decluttr is offering a refurbished iPhone 6 for as little as $120

Decluttr announced a deal on its "good" condition iPhone 6. Through Decluttr, you can get the device for as little as $120, which is an excellent deal on the phone. The iPhone 6 may be a few generations old, but it's still a great device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei p30 pro p20 mate 20 camera shootout comp feat
Photography

Family feud: Huawei P30 Pro vs. P20 Pro vs. Mate 20 Pro camera shootout

The Huawei P30 Pro's camera has an amazing zoom mode and low light capabilities. But take these away, and how does it compare when facing its sibling phones, the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, taking regular photos?
Posted By Andy Boxall
best iphone x screen protectors
Mobile

You've spent a grand, now don't skimp on a screen protector for your iPhone X

Wondering how to protect your new iPhone X against scratches and drops? Look no further than our list of the best iPhone X screen protectors, which includes screen protectors designed to reinforce your phone's front panel.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Apple and Qualcomm settle all disputes, reach six-year agreement on chips

Apple and Qualcomm have announced that they have settled all disputes between them around the world -- and not only that, but have also agreed to a six-year agreement for Qualcomm to supply Apple with chips.
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

The Department of Justice may prevent the T-Mobile-Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Lenovo smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Mobile

The Pixel 3 range will soon be coming to T-Mobile's network

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be coming to the U.S. with T-Mobile

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Mobile

Keep your new iPad (2018) sparkling with the best screen protectors

Your iPad sports a stunning 9.7-inch screen and you'll want it to stay that way. The best iPad (2018) screen protectors guard against cracks, scratches, and even smudging from your fingers. Check out our top picks here.
Posted By Mark Jansen