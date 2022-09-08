All of the Far Out videos released by Apple today

Following Apple’s Far Out event earlier in the day, the tech giant has been dropping a bunch of related videos on its YouTube channel.

The videos offer a fast way of learning about new features coming with the latest iPhone 14 phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro devices.

So, without further ado, here are all of the videos that Apple has shared on its YouTube channel today.

Let’s kick off with “the biggest news from the Apple event,” a 53-second production that’s a valiant attempt by the company to include everything from Wednesday’s tech extravaganza (of course, it doesn’t really succeed, which is why there are more videos offering greater detail below):

The biggest news from the Apple Event | Apple

With the iPhone taking center stage at Apple’s unveil event, here’s a video showing the four new devices — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — and the differences between them:

A Guided Tour of iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

This video focuses on the better-priced iPhone 14 handsets — the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — and takes a look at some of the new features:

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus | Big and Bigger | Apple

Next up, Apple spends just over four minutes delving into the iPhone 14 Pro, highlighting new features such as the always-on display, the Dynamic Island, and an improved camera:

Introducing iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

Sticking with the iPhone Pro, this next video from Apple takes more time to explore the benefits of the Dynamic Island:

Introducing Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

Next up is an introduction to the new Emergency SOS safety feature for the iPhone that lets you use a nearby satellite to call for help when there’s no cell service or Wi-Fi available:

Introducing Emergency SOS via satellite | Apple

Moving to the Apple Watch, the company on Wednesday took the wraps off the first Ultra version of its smartwatch, its most rugged Apple Watch to date featuring a tough titanium case, multi-day battery life, three new specialized bands, a customizable Action button, and precision dual-frequency GPS:

Introducing Apple Watch Ultra | Apple

Apple also launched the Apple Watch 8, which now comes with a Crash Detection feature, a temperature sensor for deeper insights into women’s health, and an enhanced Workout app:

Introducing Apple Watch Series 8 | Apple

Another Watch-focused video highlights the health and safety features of the new Apple Watches:

Apple Watch | Dear Apple | Apple

Finally, Apple offers a look at the new AirPods Pro, the second version of its high-end earbuds that have been “built from the ground up”:

AirPods Pro | Rebuilt from the sound up | Apple

If you fancy watching the entirety of Apple’s 90-minute presentation, then hit Play on the video embedded below:

Apple Event — September 7

