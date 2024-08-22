 Skip to main content
All of the iPhone 16 camera specs just leaked. Here’s what’s new

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera modules.
Apple iPhone 15 Plus (left) and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is expected to hold its next special event on Tuesday, September 10. That means new iPhones and Apple Watches are just a few weeks away.

Rumors have been circulating for months about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series, but specific details about the camera systems have remained unknown. That is, until now. According to details posted by AppleInsider, each of the new handsets will likely have improved camera specs. However, some features are expected to remain the same and match those of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, respectively.

The less expensive iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to have two rear cameras. According to the new report, the primary wide camera will offer a 1x and 2x zoom, while the secondary ultrawide camera will feature a 0.5x zoom. As long rumored, the cameras will be stacked vertically this time; more recent models have seen the rear camera placed diagonally.

The primary camera will again be 48MP, like on the iPhone 15 series, with an f/1.6 aperture and optical quality 2x telephoto capabilities. However, Apple is expected to improve the aperture to f/2.2 from f/2.4 for the ultrawide camera. As a result, users can expect improved lowlight shots. AppleInsider also expects the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to offer macro photography for the first time.

iPhone 16 dummy units.
iPhone 16 dummy models Sonny Dickson

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max cameras are also expected to change. These phones will again have three cameras on the back: a wide, an ultrawide, and a telephoto camera.

The new iPhone’s primary sensor will again be a 48MP camera with an f/1.78 aperture. This sensor will allow 2x optical-quality 12MP telephoto shots with 1.22-micrometer pixels.

Both models will feature a telephoto lens with 5x zoom, an upgrade from last year when only the iPhone 15 Pro Max had this feature. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro had a 3x telephoto lens. The telephoto lens will once again be 12MP with an f/2.8 aperture.

The ultrawide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro series will also undergo some changes. It will now have a 48MP resolution (up from 12MP) and provide 0.7 micrometer pixels at full resolution and 1.4 micrometers when used as a quad-pixel. The lens also features a faster aperture (f/2.2 from f/2.4) for improved lowlight performance. Users will also be able to capture 48MP ProRaw photos with the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Two final camera changes are expected to arrive on the new iPhones. According to AppleInsider, Apple has added support for a new image format, JPEG-XL. The two iPhone 16 Pro models with Dolby Vision will also support 3K video at 120 frames per second (fps). Both models can shoot 1080P video at either 210 fps or 240 fps, an improvement from the 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps options available for the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is also mentioned that 4K video recording will be available at 60 fps, while the current model offers 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps.

iPhone 16 Pro dummy units.
Sonny Dickson

Finally, according to AppleInsider, Apple has decided to introduce a Capture Button on all four iPhone 16 models. The button will be located in the lower-right corner of the capacitive model, so when the phone is held in landscape mode, the camera bump will be on top, and your index finger will rest on the new button. The button will work with native and third-party camera apps to perform tasks like zooming, cycling through filters, and more.

Among the other rumors about the next iPhone series is that the iPhone 16 Pro models will come with larger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro’s display is rumored to be increased to 6.3 inches from the current 6.1 inches, while the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 6.9-inch display instead of the current 6.7 inches.

