All the cool gadgets that made me sad I didn’t go to CES 2025

By
Yukai Engineering's Nekojita FuFu on the edge of a mug.
Nekojita FuFu Yukai Engineering
The CES 2025 logo.
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 2 hours ago

I didn’t go to CES 2025, and under normal circumstances, I wouldn’t miss the 10-hour flight clutching hand luggage packed to the brim with lip balm and moisturizer or the endless traipsing around casinos once I’d arrived. But watching the event from afar this year did give me more than just a twinge of FOMO.

I saw peers and colleagues find gadgets that not only looked fun (usually the best part of CES) but also devices I really want to own in the future. Here are seven that caught my eye, along with one thing that irritated me quite a lot.

Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden

The Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden.
Patrick Hearn / Digital Trends

Whether it’s my love of weird sci-fi like Silent Running, YouTube channels like AntsCanada, or the fact I’m terrible at remembering to water my indoor plants, Plantaform’s Smart Indoor Garden really captured my attention.

It’s apparently self-cleaning and self-watering, which suits my hands-off approach to my poor indoor plants at the moment, and the combination of colored lights and fog inside will ensure it meets my sci-fi design expectations.

I don’t want to grow vegetables or herbs in it, but ornamental plants and flowers instead. I like tech products that are also talking pieces, and because the Smart Indoor Garden is gigantic, no one who comes into my house will miss it.

Nekojita FuFu

Yukai Engineering's Nekojita FuFu on the edge of a mug.
Nekojita FuFu Yukai Engineering

Japanese robotics company Yukai Engineering makes wonderful products, from the delightful Qoobo tailed cushion to the unusual Amagami Ham Ham, and I was very sad not to see its latest creation, Nekojia FuFu, in person. In true Yukai Engineering fashion, it solves a problem you didn’t know you had in a very endearing way. The cute cat-like robot has an internal fan that cools down hot drinks and food, and as a fan of coffee, cats, and robots, I’d quite like one, please.

LG AeroCat Tower

A promotional image showing the LG Aerocat Tower.
LG

One thing that does concern me about the Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden is my recently arrived kitten gaining access to it, so I will try to turn its attention toward a new gadget made especially for it. LG’s AeroCat Tower is an air purifier with health-tracking tech for your cat.

There are two platforms — one for sleeping and one for sitting on — that have sensors for weight and sleep tracking, and it’s controlled using LG’s ThinQ app. While I like the idea of multi-use gadgets, I’m pretty certain my kitten will ignore it entirely, based on how it ignores most of the things I’ve bought it already.

Samsung Ballie

Samsung Ballie being chased by a dog.
Samsung

Samsung’s ball-shaped robot has been a mainstay of CES for several years, and apparently it’s now almost ready for release. I’ve been hankering after a robotic companion for a while, and Samsung says it’ll be out in 2025. I knew I should have held off getting a kitten instead, just for a short while longer. Ballie is part AI companion, part house robot, and part petsitter, so I’m sure I’ll still find a place for it in my life. If only it did the vacuuming, too.

Amazfit V1tal

The Amazfit V1tal sitting on a table with its screen on.
Amazfit

Leaving privacy issues aside, the Amazfit V1tal really does seem to solve the problem of remembering to log your meals in a health app. The camera watches you eat, and the software analyzes your food intake before breaking it down into calories and macros in an app. I’ve never been bothered to log my food, but I do think it would be beneficial. Get past the camera-watching-you-shovel-food-into-your-mouth weirdness, and the V1tal has a lot of potential.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Rollable
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

I have absolutely no need for the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, but every time I see the 14-inch screen unroll to become a 16-inch tall screen, I smile. It’s silly, not especially helpful, and I bet I’d end up only using the small screen after a while, but it’s pure CES fun, and everyone who sees it will undoubtedly say, “Wow!” It’s apparently going to be released later this year, and I can’t wait to pair it with the Motorola Rizr and live the rollable life.

PocketBook InkPoster

The PocketBook InkPoster on a wall.
PocketBook

I have a fairly large, blank expanse of wall in my home that’s crying out for some art, but I can’t decide on what to put there. My indecision would be solved with the PocketBook InkPoster, a massive 31.3-inch E Ink “poster” that has a library of images already installed, or you can use your own. It uses a battery so there’s no need to conceal any wires, there’s no backlight, and E Ink closely replicates the look of paper, so it won’t look like a screen on the wall. The trouble is, the 31.3-inch version costs $1,700 and I have a feeling I’ll need two.

One thing irritated me

Mockup of BMW's Panoramic iDrive infotainment system.
BMW

What list would be complete without a product that I didn’t like? It’s not that I dislike BMW’s Panoramic iDrive dashboard; it just disappoints me. Car interior design centered around multiple screens just isn’t very interesting to look at, but worse is if you remove the BMW badge from the steering wheel — there is absolutely nothing that says it’s a BMW interior at all.

Lately, car brands seem intent on stripping away all the individual, defining aspects associated with them, resorting to faceless “high-tech” interiors that look as boring as they do annoying to use. The Sony Honda Mobility Afeela suffers in the same way. It’s all forgettable, lifeless, and entirely uninspiring.

But as the interior design in cars I’ll never buy are the only things that irritated me from CES 2025, I’d say it looked like a pretty good show, and I was sad to miss out on seeing all these things in person.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
The Livall PikaBoost 2 turns any old bicycle into a powerful e-bike
Livall PikaBoost 2

E-bikes are great, but they're a lot more expensive than traditional bikes and often heavier, too. That's not to mention that they can require maintenance and suffer from technical issues. But what if you could turn your traditional bicycle into an e-bike? That's the idea behind the Livall PikaBoost, now in its second generation. It’s basically a small, motorized device that can attach to your bicycle to give it e-bike power.

I got a chance to check out the PikaBoost 2 on the show floor at CES 2025. Livall’s PR firm, WeBranding, flew me out to Las Vegas for CES 2025 to check out the PikaBoost 2, among its other brands’ devices, for myself — and I have to say, it seems to be a powerful yet inexpensive way to get the power of an e-bike without having to replace the bicycle you already have.

Read more
The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is both good and bad, but it’s not ugly
The back of the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus fixes one of the things I didn’t really like about its predecessor — the camera module’s design — but has then introduced a different design feature that’s far less successful and a backwards step compared with the old phone. I’ve spent a few days with the new Redmi phone to see if I can live with the changes.
What has changed?

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus’s design was too faceless. It was a perfectly decent phone, but it had no identity, meaning I quickly forgot about it once I moved on to another phone. It didn’t help that I was using the ordinary black version and not one of the brighter, more exciting colors, a problem repeated with my Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus review model.

Read more
A major Samsung Galaxy S25 leak bares all, and there’s plenty of bad news
All four colors of the Samsung Galaxy S24 laying face-down on a table.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series will officially pop up on stage later this month. It does not offer much to feel excited about, it seems. The folks over at Android Headlines have shared alleged specs sheets of the upcoming Samsung phones alongside market-ready product renders of all three trims.

Starting with the Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant, the only notable change is the new silicon. They will arrive toting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but the rest of the internal hardware is a no-excitement zone. As far as the design goes, abandon all hope.

Read more