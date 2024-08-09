 Skip to main content
This Apple Watch alternative is on sale for $35 at Walmart

If the Apple Watch deals that you’ve come across are still too expensive for you, here’s a much cheaper alternative that you should check out: the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition for a very affordable $35, following a $25 discount from Walmart on its original price of $60. The stocks of the smartwatch that are up for sale may run out quickly because of its extremely low price, so if you want this on your wrist, we highly recommend completing your purchase for it immediately.

Why you should buy the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition smartwatch

The Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition isn’t as feature-packed as the best smartwatches, but it’s still a fantastic wearable device that also serves as a fitness tracker — all for a very low price. The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.69-inch HD screen on a very slim and light body, so it’s extremely comfortable to wear, and its battery can last up to 14 days on a single charge, so if you’re going on a short trip, you won’t need to bring its charger. The wearable device also offers more than 50 watch faces, along with editable watch faces and widgets, so you can customize the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition to make it feel like it’s truly yours.

The Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurements, sleep analysis, and stress detection — health-features that are found in the much more expensive Apple Watch. The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating and a water resistance grade of 5 ATM, so you can wear it while you’re swimming or running outdoors. There are more than 60 sports modes in the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition, which will allow it to track your fitness data no matter what you’re doing.

Here’s one of the cheapest smartwatch deals that you can shop right now: the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition for only $35, for savings of $25 on its sticker price of $60. This affordable Apple Watch alternative may go back to its normal price as soon as tomorrow though, or stocks may already be running out. If you want to make sure that you buy the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition for an even lower price than usual, the only way to do so is to proceed with the transaction to secure the smartwatch without hesitation.

