You can now set Amazon Alexa as the default home assistant on your Android

Those who have Android devices but prefer to rely on Amazon Alexa for questions and commands are in luck. Rather than Google Assistant, you will now be able to set Alexa as the default voice assistant on your Android phone.

According to a Reddit thread, one user found they were able to configure Alexa as their default assistant on their Google Pixel 2. The screenshot listed the assistant as an option under the “Assist apps” section within Settings.

Prior to this update, users had the ability to switch their voice assistant from Google as well. But the only other option was to opt for Microsoft’s Cortana (if you have the Cortana app installed). You also have the ability to turn off the voice assistant completely by choosing “None.”

Aside from the Pixel 2, other devices reported to have support for the Alexa feature include the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia Z5C, One Plus 5, Moto G5 Plus, and more. New devices are being added to the Reddit thread as more are discovered.

In order to set Alexa as your default assistant, you have to download the Amazon Alexa app via the Google Play Store. You can then type Then, go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Assist & voice input. As a shortcut, you can also go into your Settings and type “assist” into the search bar.

Either way you choose to access your settings, you will see a list of available assistants. You will then be able to choose Amazon Alexa from the list of available options. From there, you’re able to use Alexa to send text messages, create shopping lists, control smart home systems, and more.

Unlike the Google Assistant which you can trigger by saying “OK, Google,” Alexa doesn’t work the same way. To enable Alexa on your Android, you have to long press the home button and then voice your command. For those with a Pixel 2, it won’t work with the squeeze feature.

Amazon only recently added voice support to a few more of its own products last month. The company rolled out “hands-free” mode to more of its Fire tablets — specifically the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8. Prior to the update, users also had to hold down the home button in order to enable the assistant before voicing a command or asking a question.