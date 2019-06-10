Digital Trends
Mobile

Save up to $100 on Samsung MicroSD EVO Select memory cards at Amazon

Bruce Brown
By

MicroSD memory cards can transform your mobile devices (except Apple) into massive digital storage units. Whether you prefer to create or carry your content, or both, the speed, durability, and sheer space available in the MicroSD form factor boost your potential considerably. Amazon cut the price of Samsung’s 512GB Evo Select MicroSDXC card in half, putting this colossal storage unit within budget range for more people.

We’ve found the best discounts on Samsung Evo Select MicroSD memory cards from Amazon. Because memory prices drop every time a major manufacturer hits a new milestone, cards that hold a mere 32GB to 64GB of content often aren’t discounted. For example, Samsung’s 32GB 95MB-per-second Evo Select card sells for $8 —  that price doesn’t have much meat to trim.

The cards in the deals below each include a full-size adapter so you can use them in cameras, laptops, and desktops. Be sure to check that your device or devices are compatible with Samsung Evo Select MicroSD cards before ordering.

Amazon cut the prices on Samsung’s 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Evo Select cards, however. So, if you want to carry or create hours upon hours of 4K video, carry tens of thousands of songs, or you have an extra-long summer reading list, these three deals can help you save up to $100.

Samsung 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card — $100 off

1 of 3
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 512 1
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 512 2
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 512 3

The best deal of the three on sale is the near-iconic Samsung 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card. Rated at UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10, Amazon dropped the price for this blazingly fast memory card by 50%.

High-resolution photos, gaming, music, and, most of all, 4K UHD video recording all beg for a card this size and speed. Protected from water, shock, temperature, X-rays, and magnets, the card will likely withstand environmental threats, just don’t lose it or let your dog chew on it.  According to Samsung, this card can hold up to 24 hours of 4K UHD video, 72 hours of full HD video, 150,300 photos, or 77,300 songs.

Normally priced at $200, the Samsung 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card is just $100 during this sale. If you have a compatible device and want storage, speed, and safety, this is an opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Buy Now

Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select memory card — $7 off

1 of 3
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 256 1
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 256 2
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 256 3

The Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select memory card costs less than half the 512GB card above, but it’s an excellent example of why choosing memory cards on price alone isn’t always the best move. The 256GB card has the same speed ratings and some protection features as the 512GB card, but don’t assume the smart move is to buy one or two 256GB cards rather than one 512GB card just because you will save money (about $14). If you only need 256GB, for sure, then the 256GB card is a bargain. If you want to use a second card as a backup or for a second device, then buy two 256GB cards makes sense also. Buying two 256GB cards instead of one 512GB unit could have a convenience cost at a time when you’d rather keep the video rolling, for example.

Usually $50, the Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select memory card is just $43 for this sale. If 256GB is the ideal capacity for your needs, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card — $4 off

1 of 3
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 128 1
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 128 2
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 128 3

The Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card shares the same speeds, protection, and reliability as the two larger memory cards. The same reasoning we mentioned for the 256GB cards applies if you’re considering shaving your outlay, for example, by buying four 128GB cards for $82 instead of spending $100 for a 512GB card. If 128GB is the correct capacity for your applications and your devices, go for it. Otherwise, seriously consider going bigger.

Regularly priced $25, the Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card is just $21 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a Micro SD card and 128GB is as much or more than you’re sure you need, this could be the time to snap up one or more at this discounted price.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (June 2019)
Product Review

Motorola’s Moto Z4 is totally fine, and that’s not good enough

Motorola’s new phone is the Moto Z4, a midrange device powered by the Snapdragon 675 with 4GB of RAM. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and uses Quad Pixel technology for better low-light photos, but it’s not as impressive as it sounds.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google maps disasters speedometer
Mobile

Google Maps will now warn you about disasters and tell you how fast you’re going

Google Maps expanded its SOS alerts to include notifications and visualized information regarding disasters. For some users, the app has also added a speedometer, which complements the recently added speed cameras and speed limits feature.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

U.K. network Three promises fastest 5G connection for its 25 launch cities

5G will launch on all major networks in the U.K. during 2019. Here are all the details from Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three UK to help you get onboard with the right carrier, and choose the right phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
smartphone survives the ultimate drop test iqoo phone fall
Mobile

Smartphone survives the ultimate drop test from an astonishing 103,000 feet

A Chinese smartphone manufacturer may have gone over the top in its attempt to prove how durable its latest device is, by watching it ascend to 31,540 meters — 103,000 feet — attached to a balloon, and then letting it fall.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Line AI logo
Mobile

Line Pay’s global digital Visa card helps it take on Apple, Google, and Samsung

Messaging app Line is pushing ahead with its financial technology plans, and has announced a wider partnership with Visa, to integrate not just contactless payments, but to add a pre-paid Visa card into the app itself.
Posted By Andy Boxall
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
HTC U12 Life review
Mobile

Rumors say HTC will be launching the midrange HTC U19e phone tomorrow

A post on HTC Taiwan's Facebook page seems to confirm that a new midrange HTC phone will be announced tomorrow, June 11. Could this be the HTC U19e that leaks have been predicting for a while now? We'll find out tomorrow.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

New renders claim the Pixel 4 will copy the next iPhone's biggest design change

The Google Pixel 3 may still be a relatively new device, but already rumors and leaks have started emerging about the Google Pixel 4. Notably, it seems as though Google could add better support for dual SIM cards on the device.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon drops prices of kindle oasis ebook readers 1500x750
Deals

Save up to $50 on Amazon’s Kindle Oasis ebook readers and Kindle Paperwhite

Ebook readers that are optimized for outdoors are more prevalent than ever. In time for summer, Amazon has knocked $50 off the prices of the 8 GB and 32 GB Kindle Oasis ebook readers. Start the next chapter of your ebook reading experience…
Posted By William Hank
waze vs google maps in hand
Mobile

Google Maps may soon alert you if your taxi driver goes off-route

Google wants to make taking a taxi a little safer. The company is adding a feature to Google Maps that will alert you if your taxi driver goes off-route by more than 500 meters. The feature is currently only available in India.
Posted By Christian de Looper