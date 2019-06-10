Share

MicroSD memory cards can transform your mobile devices (except Apple) into massive digital storage units. Whether you prefer to create or carry your content, or both, the speed, durability, and sheer space available in the MicroSD form factor boost your potential considerably. Amazon cut the price of Samsung’s 512GB Evo Select MicroSDXC card in half, putting this colossal storage unit within budget range for more people.

We’ve found the best discounts on Samsung Evo Select MicroSD memory cards from Amazon. Because memory prices drop every time a major manufacturer hits a new milestone, cards that hold a mere 32GB to 64GB of content often aren’t discounted. For example, Samsung’s 32GB 95MB-per-second Evo Select card sells for $8 — that price doesn’t have much meat to trim.

The cards in the deals below each include a full-size adapter so you can use them in cameras, laptops, and desktops. Be sure to check that your device or devices are compatible with Samsung Evo Select MicroSD cards before ordering.

Amazon cut the prices on Samsung’s 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Evo Select cards, however. So, if you want to carry or create hours upon hours of 4K video, carry tens of thousands of songs, or you have an extra-long summer reading list, these three deals can help you save up to $100.

Samsung 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card — $100 off

The best deal of the three on sale is the near-iconic Samsung 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card. Rated at UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10, Amazon dropped the price for this blazingly fast memory card by 50%.

High-resolution photos, gaming, music, and, most of all, 4K UHD video recording all beg for a card this size and speed. Protected from water, shock, temperature, X-rays, and magnets, the card will likely withstand environmental threats, just don’t lose it or let your dog chew on it. According to Samsung, this card can hold up to 24 hours of 4K UHD video, 72 hours of full HD video, 150,300 photos, or 77,300 songs.

Normally priced at $200, the Samsung 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card is just $100 during this sale. If you have a compatible device and want storage, speed, and safety, this is an opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select memory card — $7 off

The Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select memory card costs less than half the 512GB card above, but it’s an excellent example of why choosing memory cards on price alone isn’t always the best move. The 256GB card has the same speed ratings and some protection features as the 512GB card, but don’t assume the smart move is to buy one or two 256GB cards rather than one 512GB card just because you will save money (about $14). If you only need 256GB, for sure, then the 256GB card is a bargain. If you want to use a second card as a backup or for a second device, then buy two 256GB cards makes sense also. Buying two 256GB cards instead of one 512GB unit could have a convenience cost at a time when you’d rather keep the video rolling, for example.

Usually $50, the Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select memory card is just $43 for this sale. If 256GB is the ideal capacity for your needs, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card — $4 off

The Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card shares the same speeds, protection, and reliability as the two larger memory cards. The same reasoning we mentioned for the 256GB cards applies if you’re considering shaving your outlay, for example, by buying four 128GB cards for $82 instead of spending $100 for a 512GB card. If 128GB is the correct capacity for your applications and your devices, go for it. Otherwise, seriously consider going bigger.

Regularly priced $25, the Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD Evo Select memory card is just $21 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a Micro SD card and 128GB is as much or more than you’re sure you need, this could be the time to snap up one or more at this discounted price.

