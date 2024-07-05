 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Amazon Fire 10 tablet is 46% off in early Prime Day deals

By
The 2023 model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on a white background.
Amazon

If you’ve been shying away from a tablet due to the cost, this is the time to get one. The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is down to just $75 as part of an Amazon Prime Exclusive Deal today in what appears to be one of the earliest official early Prime Day deals. For non-members, the tablet would be $140, so you’re saving $65 when you pick up this tablet. Tap the button below to start getting the deal, or read on to see why you should get the tablet and the best way to become an Amazon Prime member.

Why you should buy the latest Amazon Fire 10 tablet

This is a solidly-constructed full HD tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space. It’s perfect for browsing the net, playing a few apps, and even chatting with family via its 5MP front-facing camera. Due to the current deal price, you might consider this as a great gift, too. This could easily be an ideal tablet for students if you aren’t all about spending a premium price on a tablet when you already have one of the best laptops for students.

The big “catch” for this deal is that it is gated behind being an Amazon Prime member. Being an Amazon Prime member comes with lots of benefits, with many that go way beyond shopping benefits. Just check out the latest Amazon Prime shows (which you can watch on this very tablet) available to see what we mean. There’s even a one month Amazon Prime free trial that can let you pick up this deal and still have Amazon Prime for Prime Day. In other words, if you haven’t started using Amazon Prime, now is the best time to do so if you want a tablet.

Prime member now? Just tap the button below to find the Amazon Fire 10 tablet. If you’re or have just become an Amazon Prime member it’s price will be just $75. Again, that’s a savings of $65 off of what it would be if you weren’t a Prime member. Still not a Prime member or don’t want to get this deal? See what’s up with Prime Day tablet deals so far.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is down to $210 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.

We've recently compiled a list of some the best Samsung tablet deals (nearly all of which are still active) but others pop up so quick we can't sleep on them, including this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It's a sort of budget tier Samsung tablet that really shouldn't be ignored when it goes on sale. Right now, you can get yours for just $210, which is $60 below its usual $270 price point. This is an Amazon "Limited time deal" so please be sure to tap the button below to grab yours now. Otherwise, keep reading to see more about this tablet, who it's for, and the tablet we think you'll likely confuse it for.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a 2024 model with 8GB of RAm, an 11 inch 1920 x 1200p screen that refreshes at 90Hz, and (at least for this version) 128GB of storage. It uses a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos to give a surprisingly adaptive sound environment. It's also easy to multi-task on your tablet than ever before with the display that breaks into multiple windows easily and upgraded Snapdragon chipset that makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously.

Read more
Flash deal: Get $100 off the latest iPad Mini for Memorial Day
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

Best Buy has one of the best iPad deals around but it only lasts for as long as today does. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple iPad mini for $400 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $500. A great and highly portable tablet, it’s sure to be a hit with Apple fans and more. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy but remember that you only have until the end of the day to grab it for this price.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini
The best iPad around for anyone seeking something small, the Apple iPad mini is a “little powerhouse” as our review explains. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it’s small but looks gorgeous. It’s powered by an A15 Bionic chip so it can handle quite a lot including many games or simply multitasking.

Read more
Mint Mobile Memorial Day deal: 50% off 3 months of wireless
Mint Mobile

It can be really hard to choose a mobile service provider, especially if you're dissatisfied with the major players, like Verizon and T-Mobile. However, one of our favorites, Mint Mobile, is making it an easier choice with this deal that gives you 50% off for 3 months of its service. Normally, service is $30 per month (or $90 for the 3 months) but you can get it now for $15 per month with an upfront payment of $45 for the three months. That's really cheap for an unlimited plan like this. So, tap the button below to secure your order today (the best deal, that includes free Paramount+ Essential ends on 5/31) or keep reading for the most important details.

Why you should try Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile is considered on of the best MVNOs, or Mobile Virtual Network Operators, that you can try right now. These services use the reliable networks of the larger companies, but at their own renegade rates, giving you cheaper service. So, what's the catch? There's not really one if you're looking for affordable service. Your speed will slow down after the first 40GB of data you use a month, but this is a lot if you connect to WiFi at home (I've used just 10 GB of app data in the past 3 weeks).

Read more