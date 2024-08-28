 Skip to main content
This is the best cheap tablet deal this back to school season

Amazon Fire HD 10 in hand.
Amazon

If you’re thinking about buying a new tablet for your child in preparation for the new school year, here’s an affordable option that will help students with their productivity: the 2023 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 for a cheap $99, following a $50 discount on its original price of $140. This budget-friendly tablet is available for this price not just from Amazon, but also from Target, so it’s your choice where to get it. You’re going to have to decide quickly though, as we’re not sure when these offers will expire.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)

The 2023 version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is the tablet’s latest release, and while it’s not as fast as the flagship models that we’ve included in our list of the best tablets, it’s going to be more than enough to help with schoolwork. With an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, students will be able to use the tablet for tasks such as doing online research, joining online classes, and accessing documents saved on the cloud. The tablet also comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, which is large enough to take a good look at all the details on the display.

With a battery life of up to 13 hours, the Amazon Fire HD 10 will be able to last the entire school day, and with access to Amazon’s Alexa, the digital assistant will be able to search for information and carry out a wide range of tasks through voice commands. Last but not least, the tablet is durable with a screen made of aluminosilicate glass, which is important for clumsy children.

In one of the cheapest tablet deals available today, both Amazon and Target have slashed the price of the 2023 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 to only $90, for savings of $50 on its sticker price of $140. The device is perfect for students, as it’s a dependable mobile device that will be able to help their schoolwork. If you’re thinking the same thing, you should choose where to buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 as fast as you can and complete the purchase even faster, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before its price returns to normal.

