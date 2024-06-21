The 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $70 today

If you’ve been waiting around for tablet deals to fall into your lap, today is your lucky day! Right now, you can purchase the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Woot for just $70. This isn’t a refurbished product either, so you won’t have to worry about what kind of life the HD 10 had before it arrived at your home. While this is a 2021 model, the 53% off sale may only last until new stock is depleted. If you want a new tablet and want to save some money, we highly recommend this deal.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

This version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a Lockscreen Mode model. This means that sponsored content and special offers will be displayed on both the Home Screen and Lockscreen. These pop-ups aren’t too distracting, and they’re one of the main reasons you’ll be saving a ton of dough on the HD 10. Beyond this one little distraction though, this is a terrific Amazon Fire tablet that has seen a lot of fanfare over the years.

Supporting up to 1080p resolution, the HD 10 is perfect for watching movies, shows, and YouTube videos at home, on a plane, or on your work break. The touchscreen is bright and colorful too, making it easy to work in rooms with a lot of ambient lighting. On a full charge, you can expect around 12 hours of tablet time, though it doesn’t take long to recharge the HD 10 if levels are starting to get low.

As far as internal storage goes, you’ll have 32GB to play with. While this may be enough bytes for most folks, you can just as easily add a microSD card (supports up to 1TB) if you need more space. And with the blistering-fast octa-core processor, apps like Netflix, Hulu, and TikTok, as well as web pages and documents, will run fast and efficiently.

This is also an Alexa-compatible tablet that supports hands-free voice controls, including on and off actions.

Laptop deals are everywhere we look, as are tablet promotions; but this one is a truly steep discount. To reiterate, you can purchase a brand-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet from Woot for just $70 while supplies last. Oh, and before you go, you should also have a look at some of our other Amazon Fire tablet deals.

