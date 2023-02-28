 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This bundle saves you $50 on a Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable mobile device that’s perfect for basic functions, but you can get its 64GB model for even cheaper as part of a bundle from Amazon that includes the tablet’s Keyboard Case for just $190. You’ll enjoy $50 in savings from the total price of $240, but to do so, you’ll need to push through with the purchase today as we’re not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case bundle

Amazon’s Fire tablets focus on affordability and utility, instead of on sheer performance. This means you shouldn’t expect the Amazon Fire HD 10 to match the power of the high-end devices in our list of the best tablets, but you’ll appreciate it as an everyday companion for yourself and for your family. It’s got an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and using social media apps. The tablet also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution that’s 10% brighter than its previous generation, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The Keyboard Case that comes with the bundle will let you use the Amazon Fire HD 10 as a laptop, which is more efficient for activities such as typing documents and replying to emails. It connects to the tablet through Bluetooth, and attaches to it magnetically. When not in use, it doubles as durable protection for the device, but it doesn’t block the ports, sensors, speakers, microphone, and cameras of the Amazon Fire HD 10. You’ll have ample space for apps and files on the tablet’s 64GB internal storage, but you can expand it by up to 1TB through its microSD card slot.

Related

If you’re on the hunt for tablet deals, here’s an offer that you should consider — a bundle that includes the Amazon Fire HD 10 and its Keyboard Case for just $190, for savings of $50 from the total price of $240. The discount may end at any moment though, so if you think the Amazon Fire HD 10 is the perfect tablet for you, add this bundle to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Buy Beats Fit Pro earbuds and get a $25 Amazon gift card
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 23, 2023
The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds and their charging case.

Looking for headphone deals involving Apple's AirPods Pro? Before you make that purchase, you may want to consider going for the Beats Fit Pro instead. The wireless earbuds are cheaper at $200 compared to the second-generation AirPods Pro at $250, and every purchase will come with a $25 Amazon gift card that you can use on other products on the platform. You need to process the transaction as soon as possible though, because it's unclear until when you'll be getting the free gift card when you buy the Beats Fit Pro.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro
The first thing that you'll notice about the Beats Fit Pro is their wingtips, which will help keep the wireless earbuds in place during intense workouts or long running sessions by fitting into your upper ear. The wingtips will be comfortable because they're made from soft silicone rubber, while the silicone eartips come with three choices to help you find the perfect size. Once the Beats Fit Pro are in your ears, they can stay there for up to 7 hours before you need to recharge them, and you've got a total of 24 hours of usage when you include the juice from their charging case.

Read more
This is the cheapest Apple iPad you can (and should) buy right now
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 23, 2023
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.

If you've been searching for iPad deals for the cheapest offer on one of Apple's tablets, this may be what you're looking for, if you don't mind going for a previous-generation model -- the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the Apple iPad (2021) for just $269 from Amazon, for savings of $60 on its original price of $329. You'll be sacrificing a bit of performance, but it's still a dependable device, especially at such an affordable price.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (2021)
The 10th-generation Apple iPad is obviously a better device on paper than the 9th-generation Apple iPad. Between the iPad 2022 and iPad 2021, the design has been updated to resemble the Apple iPad Air, the screen size increased to 10.9 inches from 10.2 inches, and performance upgraded with the A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM from the A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM. However, all these come with a starting price of $449 for the iPad 2022, and the gap between that and the current price of the iPad (2021) on Amazon may be too wide for shoppers who don't have that much cash to spend. The differences between the two generations may be clear, but they may not really affect your day-to-day experience with the iPad (2021) by much.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 22, 2023
Samsung 15-watt Wireless Charger Duo with travel adapter on nightstand.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 shipped last week. Do you have it yet? If you do, you're probably looking for fun ways to maximize its new features. Answer: Accessories. You're probably on the lookout for the best cases for the Galaxy S23, or the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, if you went with the bigger model. We've got the jump on the best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories, and we've laid them all out neatly below. Be sure to take a look, and if you've already pre-ordered, your new device will be on the way real soon!

Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector -- $15

Read more