 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s Marvel-themed ‘Pro’ kids tablet is marked down to just $95 today

By
Good Deal A closer look at a Marvel-themed Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet.
Amazon

While we don’t want our little ones glued to a screen all the time, there’s no doubt that tech is a part of our kids’ lives right now. If we’re going to integrate tech into kids lives, we may as well get the best. This deal on an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet gets you a Marvel-themed tablet for just $95, saving you $55 off of the typical $150 price point. This tablet is designed with kids’ safety and well-being in mind — and it just looks cool. Tap the button below to see the tablet and its features yourself, or keep reading to see why this is one of the best tablets for kids you can buy at a discounted price today.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is an accessible 8-inch tablet that comes with a 2-year guarantee in case it ever breaks, 6 months of free Amazon Kids+ for ad-free and age-appropriate content and smart activities, and simple parental controls. This tablet is designed for kids up to 12 years old, so its web browser has built-in guardrails to protect against weird content getting on screen.

Of course, one of the big appeals of this tablet for this age group is the nice Marvel Avengers theme, so if you and your child play any of the best Marvel games together this could be a warmly-received gift in honor of that bond you share. Characters featured on the tablet include favorites like Thor, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, and the Black Panther. If your child’s favorite is on the list, this is an easy pickup.

Related

If you (and your child) are interested in this tablet, go ahead and tap the button below. There, you’ll see 2024’s Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet on sale for just $95. That’s $55 less than the typical $150. This is one of those tablet deals that could end at any time, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal” on Amazon — so be sure to act soon if you want to capitalize on it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Amazon just slashed the price of the Kindle Colorsoft to only $225
A page from a comic on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition.

If you've always wanted to buy an e-reader, you should check out Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 for Kindle deals. Here's an offer that's going to be hard to refuse: The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, which has an original price of $280, is available at 20% off for a more affordable price of $225. We're surprised to see the device receive a $55 discount so soon after its launch late last year, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase because we don't expect this bargain to last until the event ends on March 31.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, which received a solid score of 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, is featured in our list of the best e-readers as the best color e-reader, and it's also among the best Kindles as the best color Kindle. That's because it's the first model of the e-reader with a color screen, which is its major advantage in our Kindle Colorsoft versus Kindle Paperwhite comparison. In addition to reading digital copies of bestselling novels, the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is one of the best ways to read graphic novels and comic books while on the go, as the 7-inch display is also glare-free with an auto-adjusting front light.

Read more
You can get an Amazon Fire tablet for $95 today, but there’s a catch
The 2023 model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on a white background.

In case you weren't aware, Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals just landed. The event, which lasts through March 31, isn't as popular or as advertised as Prime Day, but we're finding great tech deals nonetheless. One such deal is on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. It's usually $140, but you can now get it for just $95. That's a $45 discount available for you as long as you purchase the tablet before the end of the month. And, with a trade-in, you can get an extra 20% off of the price. Tap the button below to pick up one of the most affordable tablet deals we've found in the sale or keep reading to see if the tablet meets your expectations (and learn about the "catch" for this great deal).

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet bring a great combination of affordability and the latest tech. For instance, this model of the Fire HD 10 tablet, released in late 2023, is 25% faster than the previous generation of the same tablet while also getting lighter and having a better camera. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, 13-hour battery life, and (for this version) a 32GB storage drive. This last point is relatively minor, however, considering you can expand the storage by up to a TB with a micro-SD card.

Read more
This Amazon ‘Big Spring Deal’ makes a fun Samsung tablet just $200
The back of the mint Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024.

Spring is here, and so are seasonal deals. Cue Amazon's special "Big Spring Sale." While it's not as well publicized as, say, Prime Day or any of the other before, after, and on Thanksgiving Day sales, we have found a dozen Big Spring Sale deals on tech products you'll love. But there's one more we really want to share with you.

While this sale lasts (it goes until the March 31) you can get a 2024 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $200. That's $65, and 25%, down from its usual price of $265. Pay special attention, too, to the fact that it is the 2024 version, as the 2022 version gets a bit more publicity (and is still in circulation). Go ahead and tap the button below to discover this exciting tablet deal for yourself, or keep reading to see why the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is so special.

Read more