If you’re looking for a new tablet in this year’s Prime Day deals but you haven’t found one that speaks to you yet, you may want to consider going for the Amazon Fire Max 11. From the 64GB, ad-supported version’s original price of $230, you can get it for just $150 after a 35% discount from Amazon, which will let you pocket $80 in savings. With the shopping event wrapping up soon, we’re not sure if this offer will remain available, so to make sure that you get this tablet for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet

The Amazon Fire Max 11, which was just rolled out two months ago, is certainly looking like it will eventually take the place of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top choice for Amazon fans. It begins with the device’s 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, which offers natural colors and strong blacks to make watching streaming content very enjoyable. The Amazon Fire Max 11 promises a battery life of up to 14 hours to keep you company during long commutes, and while its 64GB storage is limiting, you can get up to 1TB of extra space with a microSD card.

Marked as Amazon’s most powerful tablet yet, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek MT8188 processor and 4GB of RAM. It won’t challenge the high-end models of the best tablets in terms of performance, but it’s more than enough for most tasks that you’ll do on a tablet — especially shopping on Amazon. You can even activate Show Mode to turn the Amazon Fire Max 11 into a smart display with Amazon’s Alexa as your digital assistant.

There’s still a lot of tablet deals available online for Prime Day, but you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer: the 64GB, ad-supported version of the Amazon Fire Max 11 for only $150, following an $80 discount from Amazon on its original price of $230. It’s rare to see such a newly released tablet go on sale almost immediately, so don’t miss this chance to get the device at 35% off because we’re not sure when you’ll get another opportunity. Buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 right now while the bargain is still online.

Editors' Recommendations