 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a Fire tablet for $45 today in this absolutely wild Amazon deal

By
Amazing Deal 2022 amazon fire 7 laying on a desk next to a keyboard and mouse. Its display shows a rainy day.
Peter Hunt Szpytek / Digital Trends

A tablet isn’t a terrible thing to have as an extra. You can use it as a book-reading tablet, have it around for guests to share videos on easily, or even let the kids play on it from time to time. And right now we’ve found a deal on a tablet that can fit all of those roles without hurting your bank at all. It’s for the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. At the most affordable, you can get the version that plays lockscreen (i.e. when it isn’t in use) ads for just $45, down $15 from $60. Alternatively, you can get a slightly more expensive version for $60 (down $15 from $75) that does not play lockscreen ads. Tap either of the buttons below to make your choice on the best-priced tablet deals you’ll see today or keep reading to see how these tablets work in real life.

Why you should buy an Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet can definitely be seen as a basic tablet, and that’s okay. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t without its advantages beyond price. Our Amazon Fire 7 tablet review, for example, praises the the 7-inch tablet’s portability and its optimization for streaming. We’ve even listed it as the best budget Kindle alternative for its ability to support “a huge range of e-book formats including Kindle’s AZW, AZW3, and KFX, plus EPUB, PDF, TXT, and more.” In fact, if you’re using this as a browse-and-read tablet, there are some advantages to using an Amazon Fire 7 tablet, as it won’t be nearly as enticing as other tablets for gameplay and high-powered distractions. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack for some old school music playing.

If you want to get one of the most affordable tablets at one of its most affordable prices, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the tablet for you to buy today. Check out our listing of the best tablets, however, if you’re wanting to see what today’s super-charged tablets can actually do. But, if you want something affordable, just remember that you can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $45 today, down $15 from $60, if you allow it to play lockscreen ads. Alternatively, the ad-free version is just $60, down $15 from $75.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Last chance to save $150 on the OnePlus 12 involves hidden-in-plain-sight deal
Person holding green OnePlus 12 phone in hands while playing games.

When you think of the best smartphones, there are some brands that come to mind first — Apple, Samsung, Google, and maybe even Motorola or Razr. But there's one brand that keeps making strides that's harder to remember unless you're really in the know, and that's OnePlus. The OnePlus 12 is a phone we called "the new Android phone to beat in 2024," which is a pretty staggering statement, even if you are up on the top phone brands. And recently that phone's 16GB RAM/512GB storage version has been on sale for $150, but the places to find the sale are shrinking.

Luckily, there is one place left to get it and it's hidden in plain sight. We're talking of course about the manufacturer's page itself, where the phone isn't listed as on sale but has a code "SPRING25" that allows you to save $150 on checkout instead, bringing the phone down to $750 from $900. Just yesterday you could save the same amount on the phone at Walmart, but that deal is now gone (though you can still for less than the usual $900).

Read more
Get a Withings ScanWatch hybrid smartwatch for just $219 with this deal
Withings ScanWatch Light watch face showing the Breathe exercise.

Recently, we put out our Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant review and got a chance to look at a hybrid smartwatch that brings the brilliance, elegance, and style of a classic watch but also has a digital window. You can think of it like a standard watch that has a digital "complication" (for watchheads, a complication is a part of the watch that does something other than tell time) — like a G-Shock 2100 series, but "smart." It's really cool, great looking, and certainly a review worth taking a look at.

Unfortunately, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant retails for $600. So we dug into the archives and ended up finding this great deal on a Withings ScanWatch Light. It's just $219, $31 down from its usual $250, and we think you're going to like it — especially so if you don't like the aesthetics of the typical best smartwatches of our time. Tap the button below to see it in all its glory or keep reading for more info and our take.

Read more
A Garmin smartwatch deal worth buying: Save $250 on a Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar
A front view of a Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar.

Right now there are a few deals going on around the Garmin Fenix 7 line, but we've found one that's the best to buy today, combining a good price with great features. And that's on the 47mm Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. It has the most features and a price worth looking at twice after the discounts are applied (it's just $650 from $900 after the $250 discount).

However, we fear there may be some confusion over the word "Sapphire" in the watch's name — that's an indicator of a feature and not a color! You're totally forgiven if you were expecting a somewhat blueish gemstone coloration, but instead we're seeing a black version and a gray/orange that invokes memories of Valve's GLaDOS. Tap the appropriate button below to see the color you want or read on to see why this is one of the best smartwatch deals we're seeing at the moment.

Read more