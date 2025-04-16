Get a Fire tablet for $45 today in this absolutely wild Amazon deal

A tablet isn’t a terrible thing to have as an extra. You can use it as a book-reading tablet, have it around for guests to share videos on easily, or even let the kids play on it from time to time. And right now we’ve found a deal on a tablet that can fit all of those roles without hurting your bank at all. It’s for the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. At the most affordable, you can get the version that plays lockscreen (i.e. when it isn’t in use) ads for just $45, down $15 from $60. Alternatively, you can get a slightly more expensive version for $60 (down $15 from $75) that does not play lockscreen ads. Tap either of the buttons below to make your choice on the best-priced tablet deals you’ll see today or keep reading to see how these tablets work in real life.

Why you should buy an Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet can definitely be seen as a basic tablet, and that’s okay. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t without its advantages beyond price. Our Amazon Fire 7 tablet review, for example, praises the the 7-inch tablet’s portability and its optimization for streaming. We’ve even listed it as the best budget Kindle alternative for its ability to support “a huge range of e-book formats including Kindle’s AZW, AZW3, and KFX, plus EPUB, PDF, TXT, and more.” In fact, if you’re using this as a browse-and-read tablet, there are some advantages to using an Amazon Fire 7 tablet, as it won’t be nearly as enticing as other tablets for gameplay and high-powered distractions. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack for some old school music playing.

If you want to get one of the most affordable tablets at one of its most affordable prices, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the tablet for you to buy today. Check out our listing of the best tablets, however, if you’re wanting to see what today’s super-charged tablets can actually do. But, if you want something affordable, just remember that you can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $45 today, down $15 from $60, if you allow it to play lockscreen ads. Alternatively, the ad-free version is just $60, down $15 from $75.